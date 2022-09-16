High school sports: Rowan teams in volleyball rankings

Staff report

South Rowan’s volleyball team swept North Davidson on Thursday.

In a 25-10, 25-23 and 25-21 non-conference victory, Leah Rymer had 10 assists and nine kills, Meredith Faw had nine kills and 13 digs. Laurel Everett had five kills. Avery Welch had 10 kills.

Campbell Withers had 19 digs. Jamilyn Rollins had five digs for the Raiders (11-2).

•••

East Rowan crushed Concord for a South Piedmont Conference win on Wednesday.

Leah Hinceman had 15 kills. Anasty Faavesi had eight aces. Riley Hill had 10 digs. Hallie Cox and Jacee Eudy combined for 30 assists.

East (11-2) posted a non-conference sweep of Central Davidson — 25-12, 25-18 and 25-19 — on Thursday.

West Rowan (11-3) is fourth in the updated 3A West rankings issued by MaxPreps. East is 12th. Carson is 13th. South is 15th.

In SPC games on Monday, West plays at South Rowan; Carson (11-3) plays at Lake Norman Charter and East Rowan hosts Northwest Cabarrus.

•••

Salisbury is 12th in the 2A West rankings.

The Hornets play at North Davidson on Monday.

Salisbury (8-2, 3-2) plays at Central Carolina Conference rival North Rowan on Tuesday.

Record 11-2 & 5-1 Ozzy Pulido to Martin Ramirez for the goal in South Rowan’s 1-0 soccer win vs. NWC on Wednesday.