Couple facing charges in two counties for sexual abuse of child

Five years of alleged abuse of a 10-year-old child ended in arrest for a couple on Sept. 15, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a joint investigation between RCSO and Stanly County detectives that began Sept. 6, Sarah Hephzibah Charles, 33, and her husband, Christopher David Charles, 38, were arrested Tuesday.

Evidence obtained during the investigation revealed that the child had endured sexual abuse that began five years ago when the couple and child resided near Kannapolis, and continued until it was reported to the Department of Social Services. By that time, the couple had moved to Midland.

Since the offenses occurred in both counties, both departments obtained charges. Sarah and Christopher were placed in separate detention centers upon their arrest. Sarah is being held under a $1.5 million dollar secured bond in the Cabarrus County Jail, and Christopher is being held under a $1,025,000 secured bond in the Stanly County Jail.

Sarah is facing charges in Rowan County for five counts of indecent liberties with a child, felony child abuse, first degree forcible sex offense, second degree forcible sex offense, first degree statutory sex offense, and one count of disseminating obscenity to a minor. Charles is facing similar charges, specifically five counts of first degree forcible sex offense, sex act by a substitute parent, indecent liberties with a child, crime against nature, and felony child abuse.

Sarah’s Stanly County charges consist of felony child abuse, first degree statutory sex offense, second degree forcible sex offense, and indecent liberties with a child. Charles’ Stanly County offenses are felony child abuse, first degree statutory sex offense, and second degree forcible sex offense.

Christopher Charles’ mug shot had not been updated at the time of this release, so the attached picture is from 2015.