Artisan show at Denton FarmPark to benefit frail aging population

DENTON — The inaugural North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry (NCBAM) Field of Makers will take place Sept. 23-24 at Denton FarmPark. Proceeds from this curated artisan event will benefit senior adults.

State craftsmen, food vendors, musicians and a country train will be on display. Vendors will showcase pottery, woodworking, jewelry, candles, soaps and plants. Cornbread Revival (bluegrass), By His Blood quartet and Debbie Lewis, Ms. Senior North Carolina for 2016, will provide live music.

Gates open on Friday, Sept. 23, with special shopping hours for senior adults from noon until 3 p.m. General admission is from 3-6p .m. Friday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Dr. Sandy Gregory, director of NCBAM, said about the need to raise funds, “Lumber costs have skyrocketed and this event will help us get many more wheelchair ramps built for frail seniors in need. We have clients who haven’t left their homes in months and sometimes years, simply because of no safe way to use the steps of their homes.”

Tickets are $7 at the gate and $5 in advance at ncbam.org (until Sept. 21). To learn more, visit ncbam.org or call North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry at 877.506.2226.