Time to make reservations for Germanfest Patrons Dinner growing short

GRANITE QUARRY — As Germanfest approaches, the pre-festival Patrons Dinner/German Evening will be held on the ground of the Old Stone House Friday for a night of education, food and music before the big day Saturday.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Friday, where ticket-holders will be treated to musical entertainment until dinner is served at 7 p.m. Dinner will include German potato salad with bacon and dill, seeded bread with whipped butter, kuchen bars, gingerbread cake, wiener schnitzel and red cabbage with apples. Riesling, a German wine, will also be served in addition to water, beer, tea and soft drinks.

Former Director of the Rowan Museum, Aaron Kepley, will speak during dinner at 7:15 p.m., relating the history of the German immigration from Pennsylvania to Rowan County, a story that is told through local author Carl Hammer’s “Rhinelanders on the Yadkin.”

According to Germanfest Director Randy Lassiter, the night will conclude around 8 p.m. but there will plenty of time for tours of the Old Stone House. Local artists will begin Friday night to set up shop for Saturday, with returning vendors joining new merchants in bringing handmade goods from a wide variety of Germanic practices. A new comer to the event, Triad Woodcarvers, hope to become part of the annual festival.

“If all goes well this year, we plan to be back,” said club president Stewart Hodges. A number of members from the woodcarving club in Winston-Salem will be coming down to set up spots for their hand-whittled and burned crafts as one space would not have been enough. Lassiter said that is a good problem to have.

The club will introduce an item featured in Ronald McDonald House Charities program as well. Club members donate hand-carved “comfort creatures” to children served by the charity.

With a goal of strong community connection, event goers can expect something new every year from Germanfest as it works to connect local individuals with the Germanic history of Rowan County’s establishment.

Tickets must be reserved before Friday and are $40. To reserve, call the Rowan Museum at 704-633-5946. Germanfest and the patrons dinner will both take place at 770 Old Stone House Road in Granite Quarry. Parking is limited on the grounds, so the F&M Bank Trolly system will be providing transportation with pickup and drop-off at Granite Crossing Shopping Center, 940-924 N. Salisbury G.Q. Ave.