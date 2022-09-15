Special waste, recycling event Oct. 12

SALISBURY — Rowan County is hosting a community special waste disposal day on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center, 1102 N. Long Street Extension in East Spencer.

This event is free to the Rowan County public and is intended for the proper disposal of household garbage and recyclables.

Items such as outdated or unused medications, household chemicals and cleaners, automotive fluids, pesticides and herbicides will be accepted.

Acceptable items

Items to be accepted at this event include: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, solvents, thinners, corrosives, cleaners, pool chemicals, liquid paints, varnishes, aerosol cans, batteries (rechargeable or automotive), propane-helium-fire extinguisher- and oxygen tanks, fluorescent bulbs, car tires (limit 5/household, no rims), eyeglasses, hearing aids, toner cartridges and appliances. Chemical products must be in the original containers with the original label. The maximum amount of dry material that may be dropped off is 200 pounds and/or 10 gallons of liquid with no container larger than 5 gallons. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office will be on-site to collect outdated prescription and non-prescription medications.

For a full list of acceptable materials, call the Rowan County Department of Environmental Management at 704-216-8589.

Non-acceptable items

Items not accepted include lab reagents, explosives, radioactive materials and asbestos. Unknown or unidentified items will not be accepted.

This event is for household quantities only — businesses must contract privately for proper disposal of special waste materials.

Sponsors

This is a project sponsored by the Rowan County Department of Environmental Management in affiliation with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, NCDA and Cooperative Extension Services. For further information, call the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center at 704-216-8589.