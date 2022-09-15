New opportunities to come at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

CONCORD — High school graduates looking to get into the public health field now have more opportunities at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences as the school expands programs and funding.

This fall, the college introduced its hybrid community health wellness bachelor’s degree program to educate students on how they can craft targeted, educational programs and interventions to cultivate wellness in the population. Strategies include health maintenance and disease prevention.

Individuals interested in pursuing medical school can now be equipped with what Dean Christine Corsello describes as a pre-medical track for students. The bachelor’s program in biomedical sciences is also a hybrid program that teaches foundational sciences for the medical profession, including medical, dental, optometry, osteopathic and veterinary paths. Allied professional careers also benefit from the program as those equipped with the degree can go on to pursue physician assistant, chiropractic and physical therapy programs.

Students can also expect to learn how to collaborate as a team through communication and diversity education to grow professionally and personally.

Fall 2023 programs include two, new accelerated bachelor’s degrees and a traditional four-ear bachelor of science in nursing program.

“The need for nurses in our local healthcare facilities and across the country is a critical challenge and it is anticipated that there will be a great need for nurses for many years to come,” said Cabarrus College president Cam Cruickshank. “These programs offer new pathways for students who wish to enter the nursing profession, make a difference in their communities and find a rewarding, prosperous career with unlimited opportunity.”

The two nursing degree opportunities are offered by Cabarrus College’s Louise Harkey School of Nursing, making a total of five programs. The accelerated two year bachelor’s of science in nursing is offered to students who already hold a bachelor’s degree and are looking to become a nurse.

“As staffing shortages continue and healthcare systems shift to preferring, and in some cases requiring, that nurses be educated at the bachelor’s degree level, we believe these new programs fill a critical need,” said Cristine Eudy, dean of nursing at Cabarrus College. She also said while other colleges require students to apply separately to a nursing program once they received their basic credits, CCHS admits students directly into the four year BSN path.

High school graduates interested in other medical career paths may find an answer with the accelerated respiratory therapy program, which allows students to acquire a bachelor’s degree in the field within three years as opposed to four. In this enrollment, individuals will learn the ins-and-outs of cardiopulmonary disease and how to prevent it. Targeted areas in the program that students will learn includes respiratory therapy by advanced critical practice, education, management and research. They will also learn the skills necessary to become a registered respiratory therapist.

CCHS is accepting applications for the new, fall 2023 programs which can be found at atriumhealth.org/education under “Cabarrus College of Health Sciences”.

The college will also be offering three merit scholarships for N.C. high school graduates who show academic success in high school. The three tiers includes gold at $3,000, silver at $2,000 and bronze at $1,000. This opportunity will be available at CCHS in spring 2023.