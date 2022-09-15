Letters to the editor: Sept. 15

Social Security funds belong to those who paid in

I agree with and support the letter 9-11 by Paul Zito, “Why penalize those who paid into Social Security.”

Social Security was first born in the U.S. under Franklin D. Roosevelt to pull senior citizens out of the poverty they faced. A kind of insurance where you pay into the system and get money back to support you in your senior years.

You may not be aware that Republicans opposed Social Security from the start and over the years continue to oppose, including attempts to privatize, and more than a few present GOP leadership have said they will end and/or curtail it.

The government has borrowed from the fund to the tune of around $3 trillion over the years and have not paid it back, and those who are wealthy pay in a paltry amount. Yes, it is our money we have paid into Social Security to secure our benefits. To better insure that Social Security is maintained, it matters who you elect. We need to vote for Democrats to maintain and enhance Social Security, and the U.S. democratic republic.

— Pat Bullard

China Grove