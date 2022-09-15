Gulf War traveling exhibit coming to Rowan Fair

Gold Star family member Michael Chapman is bringing the NC Gulf War traveling exhibit to the Rowan County Fair Sept. 19-24.

Chapman’s brother was killed in action on Feb. 21, 1991, in the Gulf War while serving with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

The Gulf War was an armed campaign waged by a United States-led coalition of 35 countries against Iraq in response to the Iraqi invasion and annexation of Kuwait. The Iraqi military invaded the neighboring state of Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990, and fully occupied the country within two days.

The initial conflict to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait began with an aerial and naval bombardment on Jan. 17, 1991, which continued for five weeks. On Feb. 24, 1991, the ground invasion began.

One hundred hours after the ground campaign started, on Feb. 28, President Bush declared a ceasefire, and he also declared that Kuwait had been liberated.

Chapman was asked to lead the establishment and running of a grass roots foundation out of Charlotte. The Desert Storm Memorial Foundation was founded in April of 1991. The group’s efforts led to a commitment from the Embassy of Kuwait of a donation of $100,000. The organization asked the state to handle the donation and a NC Persian Gulf War Commission was established later that year. Chapman was appointed by Gov. James Martin to serve as a commissioner. He then served under four more governors. In 2016, he once again made a plea to Gov. Pat McCrory to build some type of memorial. The governor agreed and used part of the donated money to build the traveling exhibit.

The First Gulf War Exhibit features eight informational panels, filled with photographs, recounting the conflict that began when dictator Saddam Hussein attacked Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990. The resulting conflict became known as the Persian Gulf War of 1990-1991, when the United States led the most diverse coalition of nations in recent history in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm to oust Iraqi

forces that had invaded Kuwait.

The First Gulf War Exhibit highlights Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, weapons of the Gulf War, and the liberation of Kuwait.

This traveling exhibit is a unique way to highlight North Carolina’s many contributions to the Persian Gulf War. Over 75,000 service members contributed 45% of the combat power to Operation Desert Storm. The last panel names the personnel from N.C. that died during the conflict.

Children are both welcome and invited to visit the exhibit and Chapman and other veterans will be on hand to answer questions.