Christiana Homecoming Sunday

Christiana Lutheran Church will celebrate its 151st Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The day will begin with Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. Worship will be in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Homecoming preacher will be Pastor Dr. Mary Havens. Havens, a native of Nebraska, received her undergraduate degree from Midland Lutheran College, master’s degree from Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg, and her Ph.D. from Princeton Theological Seminary.

She is the director of Lutheran Studies at Gordon Conwell Seminary as well as interim pastor at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Simpsonville, S.C.

The church is located at 6190 U.S. Hwy 52, Salisbury.