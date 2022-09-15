Ada Fisher: Long lived the queen 

When Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary from the House of Windsor, died on Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96 after a successful and long reign of 70 years, one must suspect that there was more at play than often appreciated. Immediately preceding her coronation was a chrism of anointment at the age of 25 in a secret ceremony cloaked from public view by the Order of the Garter’s gold canopy. This type of anointing has biblical precedent dating to King Solomon and reportedly allows those who would rule to confront their maker and pledge their fealty only to Him.

Though some may erroneously discount the importance of Queen Elizabeth II given the often brutal and vicious savagery of the history of the monarchy and its sometimes ill begotten gains, these things did not happen on her watch. She slowly became the standard bearer of change in how royalty was meted. Dr. Donald A. Henderson, former dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health, told me in an interview for the paper there to always remember that change is incremental not incidental. Such typified the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth who impacted the monarchy on religion, family, undying loyalty to her nation, the utmost discretion in understanding her role as a constitutional monarch and so much more.

As head of the Church of England, the Anglican Church issue of divorcees marrying into the line for the throne were front and center with her ultimately assuming the throne by the abdication of King Edward VIII for American divorcee Wallis Simpson. This pull from within on changing family dynamics affected her sister Princess Margaret, children Charles, Princess Ann and Prince Andrew to be followed behind by Prince Harry and Margaret’s son Peter Philips. The need for church inclusiveness was strengthened by the appointment of the Anglican Church’s first Black bishop, Rose Hudson-Wilkins as chaplain to the Queen. The needs of her family put the church on notice that some things would change; now divorced King Charles III heads the monarchy.

If it is possible for a queen to be a feminist, Elizabeth was for she proved that a woman could successfully rule, raise a family and sustain a marriage albeit with some help and against the ranks of those who failed to see their necessary supportive role in all of this. By changing the laws of succession, she gave future females in the line of heritage an equal opportunity to lead based on birth order. She opened the door to inclusion in the family ranks to commoners whose progeny could be considered in the line of succession. And she allowed for a mistress to become her son Charles’ wife, as well as to become the Queen Consort.

It is said the queen’s motto was don’t complain and don’t explain just get on with it for she didn’t suffer fools. Though the English monarchy’s right to legislate was constitutionally limited, as she stated, it was from her heart that she derived her power. But it was much more … in her leadership shown during WWII she refused to seek safety in another nation’s haven, but joined the English efforts becoming a mechanic and the only monarch to serve in a war. After the war her wedding dress was purchased with her own ration coupons having those donated by her future subjects returned. In marrying Prince Phillip, her choice went against parental advice and allowed her to choose her heart’s desire who pledged himself her liege as she noted her strength and stay.

Having served with 14 prime ministers from Winston Churchill to currently Liz Tuss, her commonwealth included 16 different countries where she was recognized as queen though they are independent sovereign states that once reflected vestiges of Great Britain’s former colonial empire.

The queen’s legions of soldiers, workers and officials of England reflect integration at the highest level. In 2017, Elizabeth hired the first Black assistant Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah as her equerry who heads up the crown’s Royal Mews (travel — carriages, horses, etc.).

Princess Diana may still be seen as “The People’s Princess” for some but it is Elizabeth II who is The Queen of Hearts. G-d Bless the Queen.