Small fire at Catawba College quickly extinguished

SALISBURY — A small fire discovered in a building under construction Tuesday morning by Catawba College public safety officers was put out without incident, according to the college.

The fire was discovered on an outside wall of the Center for the Environment near one of the building’s stairwells. The building is undergoing renovations, and no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

“We are thankful for the immediate response from our local emergency responders including the Salisbury Fire Department Chief Bobby Parnell and all members of our local fire and emergency management personnel, along with our Catawba Public Safety Officers,” said Catawba College President David P. Nelson in a released statement. “The most important thing is that everyone is safe. We will do a damage assessment and plan to carry on the renovation project.”