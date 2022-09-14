Local sports roundup: West travels to Carson for volleyball match today

From staff reports

West Rowan at Carson volleyball is the main event for local sports today.

Carson (11-2, 4-1) came back from two sets down to win against South Rowan on Monday. West leads the South Piedmont Conference (10-3, 5-0).

South (9-2, 4-1) got 36 digs from Campbell Withers in the loss to Carson and plays today at Northwest Cabarrus, while East (9-2, 3-2) is at home against Concord.

•••

In the Central Carolina Conference, Salisbury rolled to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-7 sweep of Lexington on Tuesday.

Ashley Yang had 22 assists. Ava Morris (8), Brooke Cunningham (7) and Elinor Hinson (4) produced the kills.

Morris served five aces, while Addie Myers had three.

Sheenya Daugherty led the Hornets (8-2, 3-2) in digs with 11. Yang had six.

HS girls golf

East Rowan won Monday’s South Piedmont Conference match at The Crescent.

Co-medalists with 44s were East’s Addison Queen and Hannah Waddell.

HS cross country

Mooresville’s boys and North Iredell’s girls won the Printcrafters Invitational Meet held in Statesville at MacAnderson Park.

West’s Ethan Wilson led Rowan boys with a sixth-place finish in 17:24. The Falcons finished ninth.

Gavin Rodgers led East Rowan runners in 19:34. The Mustangs finished 10th.

West’s Katie Roberts led Rowan girls with an 11th-place finish in 22:02. East’s Sadie Featherstone was 17th in 22:57. West was sixth in the team scoring, while East was 10th.

•••

The Rowan County Championships are set for Dan Nicholas Park on Thursday, Oct. 6.

HS girls tennis

Salisbury’s girls won another Central Carolina Conference match on Tuesday, beating South Davidson 9-0.

Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams won in singles. Wymbs/Wymbs, Lawson/Barr and Burton/Williams were the doubles winners for the Hornets (10-0, 5-0).

HS boys soccer

Salisbury dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Central Carolina Conference rival West Davidson on Tuesday at Ludwig Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday but was pushed back to Tuesday due to a dreary weather forecast.

West Davidson (7-1, 1-0) got two goals in the opening minutes, scoring off a corner and taking advantage of a defensive mistake. The Green Dragons made those early goals hold up and withstood a strong Salisbury comeback.

Salisbury (5-3, 1-1) scored with under 15 minutes left when Carlos Henriquez connected on a free kick from the top of the 18-yard box.

“Despite several close opportunities we just couldn’t get the equalizer,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “We just came out flat and I take full responsibility for it. We made a few mental mistakes and West Davidson made us pay for them. If we eliminate those bad moments we can be a drastically different team. I know it is there, that it is possible. I just have to find the best way to bring it out of our guys.”

Salisbury hosts South Davidson tonight at 6 p.m.