Hit-and-run brings down power pole

GRANITE QUARRY — Firefighters from Granite Quarry described a hit-and-run accident before 7 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 52 that closed the highway down between Jake Alexander Boulevard and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road for a short time.

Information on any possible injuries was not available. It appeared one car hit a utility pole, possibly as a result of the hit-and-run, and the pole then fell on a second car.

Utility lines extended into the road as well, according to one witness, who told the Post, “I hope it looks worse than it really was.” She said she did not know what caused the initial car to hit the pole.