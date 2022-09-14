Daggett to speak at Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership on Thursday morning

SALISBURY — Dr. Bill Daggett will kick off the Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership (PIP) season at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road. He will speak on “Preparing Students for Their Future — Not Our Past.”

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers will make opening comments and introduce Daggett. Global Contact Services is the sponsor of this “Back to School”-themed program.

Daggett is the founder of the Successful Practices Network and the International Center for Leadership in Education. He recently co-chaired the AASA Learning 2025: National Commission for Student-Centered, Equity-Focused, Future-Driven Education and is now leading the National Demonstration Network for AASA. He is the author of 26 books, is recognized worldwide for his proven ability to move preK-12 education systems toward more rigorous and relevant skills and knowledge for all students. For 30 years, he has crisscrossed our nation, as well as the industrialized world, to lead school reform efforts to effectively prepare students for their future.

“The chamber is very excited about the PIP kick-off,” said Brad Walser, chair of the board with Walser Technology Group, in a news release. “We want all our chamber members to get their Power Cards now so they don’t miss out on any of the PIP speakers and high level networking opportunities.”

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the 2022-23 season are: Sept. 15; Oct. 20; Nov. 17; Dec. 15; Jan. 19; Feb. 16; March 16; April 20; and, May 18. The chamber’s Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The chamber’s breakfast series averaged over 125 attendees each month during its last five seasons. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region. The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

Individual reservations are welcome; however, reservations are needed. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the chamber for information at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com