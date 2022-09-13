Letters to the editor: Sept. 13
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Thanks for fundraiser
I wanted to give credit where credit is due.
I have been sick for some time. China Grove Family House Restaurant did a fundraiser for me … and the town really showed out.
With owners’ approval and the new management’s creativity, they came up with a yard sale/bake sale featuring Jamin Java coffee. They raised over $5,000 for me in two weeks to catch up our bills.
What a blessing!
The owner and management provided meals, money and support, and a hand up, during my time of need. They should be recognized.
Amazing!
And the town of China Grove. I just want to say thanks … and it just doesn’t seem like enough.
— Misty Jones
Landis