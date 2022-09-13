Letters to the editor: Sept. 13

Thanks for fundraiser

I wanted to give credit where credit is due.

I have been sick for some time. China Grove Family House Restaurant did a fundraiser for me … and the town really showed out.

With owners’ approval and the new management’s creativity, they came up with a yard sale/bake sale featuring Jamin Java coffee. They raised over $5,000 for me in two weeks to catch up our bills.

What a blessing!

The owner and management provided meals, money and support, and a hand up, during my time of need. They should be recognized.

Amazing!

And the town of China Grove. I just want to say thanks … and it just doesn’t seem like enough.

— Misty Jones

Landis