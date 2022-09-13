Bivalent boosters for COVID now available at Rowan Health

The new bivalent booster is now available to the public at Rowan County Public Health.

This new booster targets both the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that currently make up 98% of all the COVID sickness in the state. A bivalent vaccine works by stimulating an immune response against two different antigens, in this case, COVID and SARS.

As new variants of the virus emerge, it is important that people stay up to date on boosters to receive the best protection against COVID-19 and avoid any waning that may occur with previous vaccines. This is especially true as approach fall and winter months, when the flu is more prevalent, and people are in confined areas more.

Everyone that is at least two months out from their last COVID-19 shot, either since their last booster or since completing their primary series, is now eligible for the bivalent booster. Pfizer’s bivalent booster shot is for anyone 12 and older, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for anyone over 18.

With Rowan still being one of the 25 counties in the state that is high in COVID-19 transmission, Rowan County Public Health strongly urges you to do the following things to help reduce our transmission rate:

Anyone interested in receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster should call Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8863 to make an appointment.