Bivalent boosters for COVID now available at Rowan Health
Published 12:05 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022
The new bivalent booster is now available to the public at Rowan County Public Health.
This new booster targets both the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that currently make up 98% of all the COVID sickness in the state. A bivalent vaccine works by stimulating an immune response against two different antigens, in this case, COVID and SARS.
As new variants of the virus emerge, it is important that people stay up to date on boosters to receive the best protection against COVID-19 and avoid any waning that may occur with previous vaccines. This is especially true as approach fall and winter months, when the flu is more prevalent, and people are in confined areas more.
Everyone that is at least two months out from their last COVID-19 shot, either since their last booster or since completing their primary series, is now eligible for the bivalent booster. Pfizer’s bivalent booster shot is for anyone 12 and older, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for anyone over 18.
With Rowan still being one of the 25 counties in the state that is high in COVID-19 transmission, Rowan County Public Health strongly urges you to do the following things to help reduce our transmission rate:
- Stay up to date on your vaccinations and make sure to get the new bivalent booster.
- Wear a high-quality mask when going out in public.
- Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
- Maintain ventilation improvements.
- Follow the recommendations for isolation, if you have suspected or a confirmed case of COVID-19.
- Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
- If you are at a high risk of getting very sick, talk with your healthcare provider about additional prevention actions. They may suggest that you wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as a N95 mask, when indoors and out in public.
- If you have household or social contact with someone at an elevated risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when inside with them. For more information on how to receive free tests at home, go to NC DHHS or the USPS. You can also call 980-432-1800 or email the COVID Team at Covid-19@rowancountync.gov to schedule a pickup for at-home tests.
- Seek out a prescription for antiviral pills, such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, within the first five days that your symptoms appear. For more information on treatment, go to the NCDHHS website.
Anyone interested in receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster should call Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8863 to make an appointment.