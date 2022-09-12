High school football: Standings, scores, this week’s schedule
Published 8:43 am Monday, September 12, 2022
Standings
1A/2A CCC Overall
Thomasville 3-0 0-0
Salisbury 3-1 0-0
North Rowan 3-1 0-0
South Davidson 3-1 0-0
East Davidson 2-2 0-0
West Davidson 2-2 0-0
Lexington 0-4 0-0
Friday’s scores
West Rowan 42, North Rowan 28
Salisbury 41, South Rowan 0
Ledford 44, East Davidson 14
South Davidson 40, South Stanly 14
West Davidson 10, SW Randolph 0
Oak Grove 45, Lexington 7
Thomasville 26, Forbush 13
Friday, Sept. 16
North Rowan at South Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
Salisbury at Thomasville, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington at East Davidson
3A SPC Overall
West Rowan 3-1 0-0
NW Cabarrus 3-1 0-0
South Rowan 1-3 0-0
Carson 1-3 0-0
Central Cabarrus 1-2 0-0
Concord 0-3 0-0
East Rowan 0-4 0-0
Friday’s scores
West Rowan 42, North Rowan 28
Salisbury 41, South Rowan 0
Robinson 38, Carson 3
North Davidson 49, East Rowan 14
Northwest Cabarrus 24, Mount Pleasant 17
Friday, Sept. 16
East Rowan at Concord, 7 p.m.
Carson at West Rowan, 7 p.m.
South Rowan at NW Cabarrus, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Central Cabarrus
4A CPC Overall
Mount Tabor 3-0 0-0
East Forsyth 3-0 0-0
Reagan 2-1 0-0
Glenn 1-2 0-0
Davie 1-2 0-0
RJ Reynolds 1-2 0-0
Parkland 0-3 0-0
West Forsyth 0-3 0-0
Friday’s scores
HP Andrews 36, Parkland 15
East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7
Friday, Sept. 16
R.J. Reynolds at Davie, 7 p.m.
Glenn at Parkland
East Forsyth at Reagan
West Forsyth at Mount Tabor
4A GMC Overall
Lake Norman 4-0 0-0
A.L. Brown 3-0 0-0
Cox Mill 3-1 0-0
South Iredell 3-1 0-0
Mooresville 2-1 0-0
Hickory Ridge 2-2 0-0
West Cabarrus 0-3 0-0
Friday’s games
Hough 45, Cox Mill 6
Lake Norman 37, Alexander Central 7
East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7
Catawba Ridge, S.C. 45, West Cabarrus 0
Chambers 42, Hickory Ridge 21
Friday, Sept. 16
Hickory Ridge at A.L. Brown, 7:30 p.m.
Mooresville at Cox Mill
South Iredell at West Cabarrus