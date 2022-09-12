High school football: Standings, scores, this week’s schedule

Published 8:43 am Monday, September 12, 2022

By Post Sports

East Rowan lines up for the kick off. JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 9/2/22, Salisbury,NC.

   

 

 

         Standings

1A/2A CCC Overall                    

Thomasville 3-0 0-0

Salisbury 3-1 0-0

North Rowan 3-1 0-0

South Davidson 3-1 0-0

East Davidson 2-2 0-0

West Davidson 2-2 0-0

Lexington 0-4 0-0

                        Friday’s scores

West Rowan 42, North Rowan 28

Salisbury 41, South Rowan 0

Ledford 44, East Davidson 14

South Davidson 40, South Stanly 14

West Davidson 10, SW Randolph 0

Oak Grove 45, Lexington 7

Thomasville 26, Forbush 13

                 Friday, Sept. 16

North Rowan at South Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

Salisbury at Thomasville, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington at East Davidson

  

3A SPC Overall                  

West Rowan 3-1 0-0

NW Cabarrus 3-1 0-0

South Rowan 1-3 0-0

Carson 1-3 0-0

Central Cabarrus 1-2 0-0

Concord 0-3 0-0

East Rowan 0-4 0-0

                  Friday’s scores

West Rowan 42, North Rowan 28

Salisbury 41, South Rowan 0

Robinson 38, Carson 3

North Davidson 49, East Rowan 14

Northwest Cabarrus 24, Mount Pleasant 17

               Friday, Sept. 16

East Rowan at Concord, 7 p.m.

Carson at West Rowan, 7 p.m.

South Rowan at NW Cabarrus, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Central Cabarrus

4A CPC Overall                   

Mount Tabor 3-0 0-0

East Forsyth 3-0 0-0

Reagan 2-1 0-0

Glenn 1-2 0-0

Davie 1-2 0-0

RJ Reynolds 1-2 0-0

Parkland 0-3 0-0

West Forsyth 0-3 0-0

                Friday’s scores

HP Andrews 36, Parkland 15

East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7

                Friday, Sept. 16

R.J. Reynolds at Davie, 7 p.m.

Glenn at Parkland

East Forsyth at Reagan

West Forsyth at Mount Tabor

   

4A GMC Overall                    

Lake Norman 4-0 0-0

A.L. Brown 3-0 0-0

Cox Mill 3-1 0-0

South Iredell 3-1 0-0

Mooresville 2-1 0-0

Hickory Ridge 2-2 0-0

West Cabarrus 0-3 0-0

            Friday’s games

Hough 45, Cox Mill 6

Lake Norman 37, Alexander Central 7

East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7

Catawba Ridge, S.C. 45, West Cabarrus 0

Chambers 42, Hickory Ridge 21

                Friday, Sept. 16

Hickory Ridge at A.L. Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Mooresville at Cox Mill

South Iredell at West Cabarrus

    

Comments

More Sports

High school softball: West’s Clarke commits to Vols

College football: Standings, scores, this week’s schedule

Dan Kibler’s Wanna Step Outside: Archery season now open

Davidson tops Barton 37-17

Print Article