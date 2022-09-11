Lutheran Services Carolinas partners with Asheville health care center

SALISBURY — Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) recently announced a nonprofit partnership with Aston Park Health Care Center to serve Asheville’s seniors. Aston Park has served the Asheville area for over 42 years.

Executive Director Marsha McClure, who has more than four decades at Aston Park, will continue to lead the center. “We are excited about this partnership and look forward to strengthening Aston Park and LSC to serve in the future,” said McClure.

The partnership will include collaborating to support Aston Park’s dedicated team, improve workforce issues, provide operational support, and continue to explore Aston Park’s dream of adding apartments for seniors on the campus.

“I have known and respected Marsha McClure and Aston Park for over 30 years,” said LSC President Ted Goins. “It is an honor to partner with such a strong nonprofit to serve the Asheville/Buncombe area for years to come.”

Aston Park is one of the few nonprofit health care providers remaining in western North Carolina.

Aston Park was founded as a community-based nonprofit in Asheville in 1980 and has 120 skilled nursing beds and 19 assisted living beds. Aston Park provides rehabilitation, long-term care, and memory care services to its residents and has been a strong community partner since its inception.

LSC was created in 1960 as a nonprofit organization and has grown to serve the residents and families of North Carolina with eight nursing homes, four senior living communities, low-income senior housing, PACE, home care, and adult day services. LSC’s child and family programs serve across both Carolinas, and include foster care, refugee resettlement, disaster relief, supported living residences, and more. LSC is a $140M health and human services organization with over 1,800 teammates. LSC’s closest services to Aston Park are a senior living community in Arden, Trinity View, and a New Americans Program office (refugee resettlement) in Asheville.

You can learn more about LSC and its programs at www.LSCarolinas.net.