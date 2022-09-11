Letters to the editor: Sept. 11

Memories of Empire Hotel

A friend of mine sent me the article about the Empire Hotel. I was so happy to know someone was going to renovate it. I have many fond memories of that place.

In 1933 at the age of 4 , I started my dance career in the ballroom there. Frances Henderson who owned Henderson School of Dance taught there for many years. She gave up the studio in the early ’40s so I had to travel to Charlotte until I finished high school.

A Mr. Foust was manager of the Empire the whole time I took classes.

My dancing career lasted for 30 years . I owned my own dance studio in Salisbury and Lexington during the late ’40s and early ’50s. My husband, Derwood Huneycutt, and I moved with our five children to Thomasville where I continued teaching dance and I now live.

— Lummie Jo Huneycutt

Thomasville

Parents need to talk to children

I am an advocate for teachers and for students. I respect and appreciate teachers. I respect and appreciate students.

There is a lot in the media regarding mental health, bullying and cyber bullying. Has it occurred to any parent or school administrator that the underlying trauma some children feel may be coming from the classroom? Not always from the other students but from some teachers?

In speaking to a Rowan-Salisbury Schools board member, I gleaned the thought that unless a person has a heart for teaching, a respect for people and a love for children they should not be in the classroom.

My plea to all parents is to talk with your children. Know what is being said to and about your child by teachers, bus drivers and other school personnel. Words have a lasting effect on young minds. The impact can be good or bad. Be a role model for your children and please be an advocate for them.

— Doris Brown

Salisbury

I’m with Clyde on cardboard boxes

Just wanted to comment on Clyde’s recent article about cardboard boxes. He certainly raises many points in respect to cardboard vs. plastic.

Having fun growing up playing with cardboard and his reminiscing brought back sentimental memories for me as well. A quite enjoyable article. I just wanted to make mention that this generation most likely will never experience the fun we did with boxes. You can’t get them off their games long enough to go outdoors and be creative. It is no wonder that this country has an all-time high with juvenile diabetes and obesity.

Plastic vs. paper is definitely a problem. Most people have no idea how much paper is wasted … especially copy paper! It is unbelievable. Multiply that by cities, counties and 50 states. Big, tall mighty trees will become obsolete as we once knew as shade trees.

I suppose we could all be more conscientious of our paper waste and also the plastic grocery bags. Using the reusable cloth or mesh grocery bags is a good start. Hopefully the ones that can plant trees in their yards, will. Perhaps the big developers will add more trees in their acres of parking lots. Parking decks make more sense than parking lots I do believe. If we all do our part, every little bit will add up.

I’m with Clyde … save you a box or two!

— Gwen Johnson

China Grove

Why penalize those who paid into Social Security

I have contributed to Social Security for many, many years with companies in the private sector.

I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private-sector employment, and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment. The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $512 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress

Why should we be penalized for working hard for our country?

Additionally, spouses are feeling the burden of the Government Pension Offset (GPO), a similar penalty, which prevents them from collecting the Social Security benefits their spouses earned from private-sector jobs due to their public service. The GPO affects 723,970 beneficiaries, 48 percent of which are widows or widowers, and 52 percent of whom are spouses.

We rightfully earned these benefits in exchange for our dedication and hard work to the nation, and, as such, I am inviting other retirees affected by the WEP and GPO to join me in calling on Congress to repeal these unfair provisions. Furthermore, I am writing to urge lawmakers to support H.R. 82/S. 1302. It’s past time to stop punishing us for our public service and allow for us to collect what we rightfully earned.

— Paul Zito

High Point