‘Inspiring confidence through self-care’ — Beauty spa provides luxury experiences

By Madeline Wagoner

SALISBURY — When clients walk into the building at the back of The Refuge Church on North Ellis Street, the pleasant scents and subtle colors of the decor set the atmosphere for owner Rachel Joyce’s array of aesthetic services.

After receiving her esthiology certificate, she turned from a career as an account executive for cosmetic brands and an education director for Chanel to a business owner offering luxury skincare treatments. She has not always been in Salisbury though.

Joyce’s journey with beauty began when she was 16 and living on her own. She was unsure of her future, but dreamed of Vogue and the beauty of models featured inside the magazine, inspired by their class and luxury.

Her first cosmetic job was at an Estee Lauder counter in south Florida when she was 17. From there, she would go on to work in Louisiana, Washington, D.C. and New York, building her way up to a high position with Chanel and traveling to France for the business. But with twin toddlers at the time, she wanted to move in another direction where she could focus her time on her children.

“I knew I could take care of the guests like I haven’t before,” said Joyce.

Three years ago she focused on a career providing services rather than coaching beauty businesses on how to treat clients. She received her cosmetic license through Aveda and began to build up her experience in treatments to the point of leasing out a space now that she’s 30 years into her career.

It was also the same building that her close friend and Aveda colleague, Elizabeth Clements, operates her business, Hairapy by Elizabeth.

Joyce opened her spa with no bookings or clientele. However, through word of mouth with the help of Clements and other community members, she said business and regular bookings now are something that has her in awe.

“I love my clients,” she said. “They’re like family to me.”

She said now is the time she is living her best life.

Facial treatments are the most popular of her bookings and that is her favorite service to do. Chemical peels, acne target skincare and ingredients catered to sensitive skin are among the options Joyce offers. Additionally, body treatments, waxing, lash lamination, special occasion makeup application and makeup coaching and education are also available by appointment.

“I love surprising people when they come into my space,” Joyce said. “Seeing their face light up when looking in a mirror after their treatments is something I always look forward to.”

But more important is that she helps people get a boost of confidence through her services. Her passion is to make sure every client who walks into Rachel Joyce Skin walks out feeling better than when they came in.

“It’s what I find most important,” she continued. “When clients come in, they should leave with a solution to their problems. Your skin is your largest organ so it’s important to protect. When you feel good, it gives you confidence.”

A driving factor for Joyce goes back to her times living alone at 16. Beauty motivated her to build confidence in herself and others to feel good and look good through luxury experiences. She said luxury is not something that should be expensive but an experience in itself.

Inside the spa, a wall of prestige skincare is available with brands focusing on skin protection and botanical ingredients. Joyce spends time getting to know her clients and slowly incorporates treatments focused on their skin needs.

Her mission statement of “inspiring confidence through self-care” encourages her to give clients the confidence boost they need to take care of responsibilities and do anything they set their mind to.

Joyce’s plans include finding a way to give back to teenagers in the community as she knows life can be a struggle for them at that age. Additionally, she dreams of having a storefront in downtown Salisbury once her lease is up. Until then, she said that being behind the Abbey of The Refuge Church is rewarding as the building she is in with Clements has many visitors during weddings. The windows in her space also give a scenic view of the church.

In addition to the historic Salisbury scenery, the mountbatten pink accents are meant to be soothing to the eyes as the color was applied to Navy ships in England during World War II.

Rachel Joyce Skin is located at 123 N. Ellis Street in Salisbury and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To book an appointment, go to racheljoyceskin.com.