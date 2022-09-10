Word of Life 2022 revival

Word of Life Family Worship Center will have its annual revival Tuesday, Sept. 13, thru Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. The revival speakers are Apostle Patricia Trueblood of Grace Deliverance Tabernacle in Salisbury, Pastor Rickey Johnson of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Granite Quarry, and Rev. Tony Barr, executive secretary-treasurer of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina Inc.

Dr. Martha Stark is the host pastor. The church is located at 726 East Liberty Street in Salisbury. For transportation or additional information, call the church at 704-633-2431.