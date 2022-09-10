Upcoming Extension events

Pesticide applicator trainings

All private pesticide license applicators are required to obtain two hours of “V” training and two hours of “X” training for recertification. N.C. Cooperative Extension of Rowan County and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are offering various opportunities to help you achieve this requirement. Due to COVID-19, space is limited and all participants must register in advance. All trainings will be held at the N.C Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center, 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Private pesticide training – 2 hours “V” opportunities

Sept. 14, from 9-11 a.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept14vcredit

Private pesticide training – 2 hours of credits will be offered in the following categories: A B D G H I K L M N O T X

Sept. 26, from 6-8 p.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept26credits

If you are not able to register online through the links above, please call the Rowan County office at 704-216-8970 to be added, or email Morgan Watts, Pesticide Coordinator at amwatts@ncsu.edu.

Piedmont Soybean Field Day — Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-noon

8530 Sherrils Ford Road, Salisbury

Topics include: soil fertility, variety selection, high yielding practices, weed control and more

To register go to https://go.ncsu.edu/piedmontsoybean2022

For more information, contact the Rowan County Center at 704-216-8970.

Piedmont small ruminant meeting

Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Iredell Extension Office

444 Bristol Dr. in Statesville

To register, go to https://go.ncsu.edu/22septsmallruminant