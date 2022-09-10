Upcoming Extension events
Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 10, 2022
Pesticide applicator trainings
All private pesticide license applicators are required to obtain two hours of “V” training and two hours of “X” training for recertification. N.C. Cooperative Extension of Rowan County and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are offering various opportunities to help you achieve this requirement. Due to COVID-19, space is limited and all participants must register in advance. All trainings will be held at the N.C Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center, 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.
Private pesticide training – 2 hours “V” opportunities
Sept. 14, from 9-11 a.m.
https://go.ncsu.edu/sept14vcredit
Private pesticide training – 2 hours of credits will be offered in the following categories: A B D G H I K L M N O T X
Sept. 26, from 6-8 p.m.
https://go.ncsu.edu/sept26credits
If you are not able to register online through the links above, please call the Rowan County office at 704-216-8970 to be added, or email Morgan Watts, Pesticide Coordinator at amwatts@ncsu.edu.
Piedmont Soybean Field Day — Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-noon
8530 Sherrils Ford Road, Salisbury
Topics include: soil fertility, variety selection, high yielding practices, weed control and more
To register go to https://go.ncsu.edu/piedmontsoybean2022
For more information, contact the Rowan County Center at 704-216-8970.
Piedmont small ruminant meeting
Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Iredell Extension Office
444 Bristol Dr. in Statesville
To register, go to https://go.ncsu.edu/22septsmallruminant