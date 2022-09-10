Softball game in Mocksville featuring law enforcement vs. fire, rescue team rescheduled for Sept. 17

MOCKSVILLE — Rain washed out the Red (fire, EMS, rescue) vs. Blue (federal, state and local law enforcement) softball game that was to be held at Rich Park on Saturday. The event is rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17

The game is meant to allow those who put their lives on the line to run down the line and enjoy themselves while relaxing a little.

Game time remains at 5:30 p.m.

Multiple food trucks, games and static displays of vehicles from the different agencies will be onsite. The event is and family oriented.

For information, contact Chris Smith, Department 12 Auxiliary, at Davieherossoftball@gmail.com or call 336-470-3301.