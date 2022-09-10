Shue Road closing Tuesday for culvert repair

CHINA GROVE — NCDOT maintenance crews will be closing Shue Road near Grants Creek beginning Tuesday for the replacement of a storm drain culvert that crosses under the roadway. The structure has failed and storm runoff water is not passing under the roadway correctly.

It is essential that the culvert be repaired to prevent damage to the roadway and adjacent properties.

The project is expected to take three working days.

The TIMS incident number is 631340, https://goo.gl/maps/pNVH5ZHeJnjHsbvX6

The detour route will be Shue Road to Corriher Gravel Road, then US 29/North Street.

The alternate dates for this job are Sept. 19-23.