Library Notes: Get off to a good start this fall: Parent resources from Rowan Public Library

By Wendy Campbell

Rowan Public Library

The new school year has started and with it comes new schedules, assignments, expenses and opportunities. Rowan Public Library supports parents with print materials, online resources, knowledgeable staff, free programs, meeting space, computer access and Wi-Fi. Parents may reach out to the library for support to meet the demands that the new school year brings.

The public library has traditionally been an open resource center to help with school studies. Classic children’s literature and non-fiction topics from American history to zoology are available for a research project or book report. There are picture books, easy readers, chapter books, graphic novels, fiction, non-fiction and biographies to meet every reading level. Parents may choose a picture book to introduce a new or difficult topic to their children or help their child find titles at their child’s reading level for more in-depth study to advance their knowledge of a subject. The library is a marvelous space to complete an essay or writing assignment since one is surrounded by printed books that spark ideas and the imagination.

The library space itself contains more than books to help with the school year. Library computers with standard office software are available to access assignments, research topics A-Z, create presentations and print graphics. There are also online materials to access at the library or from home. This is especially helpful when a visit to one of RPL’s four branches is not an option.

Through the library website, www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, parents and students alike will find digital resources. The NC Kids Digital Library has over 44,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks with all the classics plus new fiction and nonfiction. This diverse electronic collection covers topics from science and math to social studies and includes new titles like “Sheet Pan Science” by Liz Lee Heinecke, “Mammoth Math” by David Macaulay, “What is the Supreme Court” by Jill Abramson and “Faith of Elijah Cummings” by Carole Boston Wetherford.

In addition to print and digital resources, RPL offers free standard weekly programs and special events, led by trained staff, with new opportunities for families to play together and connect to others. Storytimes and school age programs are held at every branch. There are also offsite events such as the upcoming Creek Week Storytime and Pond Exploration at Lake Corriher Wilderness Area in collaboration with Muddy Sneakers on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. See more information online at https://www.rowancountync.gov/1464/Creek-Week.

Programs and special events are led by knowledgeable library staff who enjoy working with children and families. Children’s staff are at the ready to provide readers advisory to parents and children. Recently, staff have helped many parents searching for easy and pre-reading materials which has led to growing the Easy Reader Collection to support children learning to read and meeting grade level standards.

For questions about library resources and programs at one or more branches, contact the library at 980-432-8670. Rowan Public Library is ready to assist you in making this school year a success.

Wendy Campbell is youth services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.