Lee Street theatre nominated for 13 Metrolina Theatre Association Awards

SALISBURY — Lee Street theatre has been nominated for 13 Metrolina Theatre Association Awards.

“We are so thankful for the Metrolina Theatre Association and its work in the region and congratulate all of the theatre companies that have done amazing work this past year,” said Lee Street Theatre Executive Artistic Director Rod Oden.

In the musical category

• Outstanding Supporting Actor — Male Chris Barcroft (Mushnik), “Little Shop of Horrors”, Matthew Donahue (Orin Scrivello and others) — “Little Shop of Horrors”

• Outstanding Direction — Rod Oden, “Little Shop of Horrors”

• Outstanding Set Design — Rod Oden, “Little Shop of Horrors”

• Outstanding Lighting Design — Kelly Sandoval, “Little Shop of Horrors”

• Outstanding Choreography — Simmon Moray and Allison Proba, “Little Shop of Horrors”

In the non-musical category

• Outstanding Production — “And Then There Were None”

• Outstanding Lead Actor, Male — Rod Oden (Wargrave), “And Then There Were None”

• Outstanding Set Design — David Carmichael and Rod Oden, “And Then There Were None”

• Outstanding Costume Design — Eva Rosko, “And Then There Were None”

• Outstanding Lighting Design — Caleb S. Garner, “And Then There Were None”

• Outstanding Sound Design — Rod Oden, “And Then There Were None”

• MTA Exceptional Awards, William E. Rackley Award — Rod Oden