College football: Livingstone gets win in the rain

Staff report

ROCKY MOUNT — Livingstone’s defense pitched a shutout, as the Blue Bears got their first win of the football season on Saturday evening.

Livingstone beat CIAA rival Elizabeth City State 19-0 in rainy weather in the Down East Viking Classic played at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex.

Livingstone (1-1) forced two fumbles and picked off two passes in a defensive-minded effort.

Elizabeth City State (0-2) was a dismal 3-for-19 passing for 47 yards. Livingstone piled up incredible number of tackles for loss against ECSU’s running game. The Vikings netted 65 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Emmanuel Mukuamu had a rushing TD in the second quarter to give Livingstone a 7-0 halftime lead.

Christian Bostic’s fumble recovery at the ECSU 1-yard line set up a Quandarious Smith rushing TD late in the third quarter.

After the Vikings muffed a punt in the fourth quarter, Andre Harris scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown to seal the win for the Blue Bears.

Livingstone had modest offensive totals with 31 passing yards and 82 rushing yards.

The Blue Bears reduced their penalties from Week 1.

LC punter Joseph Weiers was an asset. He put six of his eight punts inside the ECSU 20.

Announced attendance was 2,546.