Cody Craddock: Join a virtual Gardening Lunch and Learn series

By Cody Craddock

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Most gardeners are probably winding down this time of year. If you grow tomatoes, you’re probably seeing that they are on a general decline. Other vegetables that are commonly grown are also winding down in home gardens. Now, think about this season of vegetable gardening? Have you been happy with the result? Do you wish your garden was more productive?

If so, then you should join my virtual Gardening Lunch and Learn series! We have a class each month that meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month. We will cover everything from lawn care to harvesting in this series so you won’t want to miss it. The classes will give you the opportunity to learn how to grow better gardens and the opportunity to ask questions you might have.

Check out the list below to see all of the upcoming classes:

• Sept. 27 — Lawns — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395391345157

• Oct. 25 — Composting — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395392438427

• Nov. 22 — Garden Planning — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395392990077

• Dec. 27 — Indoor Gardening/Houseplants — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395393501607

• Jan. 24 — Starting Plants from Seeds — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395394223767

• Feb. 28 — Small Fruits — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395397483517

• March 28 — Vegetables — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395397814507

• April 25 — Pests, Diseases, and Disorder — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395398285917

• May 23 — Weed Control — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395398516607

• June 27 — Harvesting and Storing — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/395399198647

Go to the links for each class to the sign up. You can also call and contact our office at 704-216-8970 to sign-up.

Cody Craddock is an agent with the Rowan County Extension.