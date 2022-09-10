Church Women United celebrate human rights

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 10, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

From left: Catherine Rivens, President, Church Women United; Betty Jo Hardy, Human Rights Celebrations chair; Ashley Honbarrier, Human Rights Award recipient; Chi-Chi Ray-Leazer, HRC committee; Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid, Keynote speaker. Submitted photo
SALISBURY — The Salisbury Rowan Church Women United celebrated human rights on Aug. 19 at Milford Hills United Methodist Church.
The theme of this celebration was “ It’s Up to You in 2022: A Call to Act.” The keynote speaker was Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid, associate professor of environmental policy and  advocacy at the Center for Environment at Catawba College.
Ashley Honbarrier, director of Happy Roots, was the recipient of the Human Rights Award for her community work and her work in the school system advocating the value of gardening. Dr. Kay Wright Norman of Soldiers Memorial AME Zion and the Jubilee Choir provided special music. School supplies and monetary donations were collected for Communities in Schools. Over 60 people attended from 16 churches.
Salisbury Rowan Church Women United will celebrate its 55th anniversary on Sept. 25 at Soldiers Memorial AME Zion at 3:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Mira J. Washington, national president of Church Women United. The public is invited.

