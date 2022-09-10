Ann Farabee: In training?

By Ann Farabee

Labor pains had begun. The time was almost here.

We were ready. We had been in training for this! We had prepared. We had notes to guide us. We had attended classes with other parents-to-be. We had been educated on what to expect. We had practiced. We followed instructions. We had been trained in how to respond as the birth pains escalated. Proper breathing techniques were my friend.

At that time, it was called natural childbirth. After 31 hours of labor, the training paid off. A mother — me — had made it through childbirth with no medication. My husband had survived, as well. We had trained for the birth of our baby and our promise had been delivered!

Thankfully, we had been in training for that moment in time — I mean for that 31 hours in time — that took place almost 40 years ago. To be in training can mean preparing for or learning a certain skill, often through instruction. It can end with a promise of becoming fit, qualified and proficient at whatever it is we are training to do. This was a promise I had been willing to work for. We were successful.

Was it easy? Uh, no. Was it worth it? Yes.

Would I have done it without training? No.

We have all trained for something many times in our lives. Training teaches us, prepares us and gives us skills and knowledge.

God’s Word teaches us about training:

2 Timothy 3:16 says, “All scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction and for training in righteousness.”

“Train ourselves for godliness, for while bodily training is of some value, godliness is of value in every way, as it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come.” — 1 Timothy 4:8

Psalm 144:1 states, “blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”

“Let the word of Christ have its home within you, dwelling in your heart and mind, permeating every aspect of your being as you teach spiritual things and admonish and train one another with all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs with thankfulness in your hearts to God.” — Colossians 3:16

Got it? Just in case, here is a summary:

God’s Word trains us in righteousness. We are to train ourselves for godliness, and the Lord trains us for battle.

As the Lord has his home within us, we are to train one another. Training in righteousness, training for godliness, training for battle and training one another brings a promise for our present life and also for our life to come.

It is a promise we can cling to!

