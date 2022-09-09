Area Sports Briefs: South wins in volleyball, soccer, tennis
Published 2:15 am Friday, September 9, 2022
From staff reports
South Rowan won 7-2 against East Rowan on Thursday.
Audrey Ward won at No. 1 singles East and teamed with Jaylen Jones to win at No. 1 doubles.
South (4-3, 4-2) got singles wins from Grace Meckley, Thyhlia Burris, Sophie Steedley, Olivia Maynor and Aubri Austin.
Steedley/Burris won the No. 2 doubles match for the Raiders.
HS boys soccer
West Rowan lost to Bandys 3-0 on Thursday in varsity action.
Jose Hernandez made nine saves for the Falcons (3-5), who couldn’t generate much offense this week.
• West won 5-1 in Thursday’s jayvee match.
Jonny Camacho scored three goals for West. Gabriel Tavira and Renee Roque scored one each.
Fabian Morales had three assists. Daniel Hernandez had one helper.
Sam Faulkner and Darrell Ratliff combined for the win in goal.
•••
South Rowan romped 10-1 against North Hills on Thursday.
Brian Robles, Michael Coles and Sebastian Conejo scored two goals each. Ozzy Pulido, Grayson Steedley, Juan Benitez-Martinez, and Andrew Hewell added a goal each.
Martin Ramirez and Pulido had two assists, while Coles and Alejandro Lopez had one.
•••
Carson lost 4-3 to North Iredell on Wednesday.
Davin Garcia, Isaias Elizalde and Gabriel Gomez scored for the Cougars.
Elizalde had two assists. Gabe Honeycutt had one.
Jayvee football
Salisbury won 46-0 against South Rowan on Thursday.
Jaylyn Smith had a kickoff return touchdown for the Hornets (3-0)..
Jackson Sparger scored on a blocked punt and threw a touchdown pass.
Emmanuel Asare had two rushing touchdowns.
Jaylin Johnson had a pick-six.
Hez Krider had a rushing TD and a 2-point conversion.
Christian Rosado had two sacks.
Macari House caught a touchdown pass and had an interception.
Bennie Howard had a receiving TD.
Nemo Mason threw a touchdown pass.
Inagi Rustin had a conversion run and an interception.
South is 0-3.
•••
Carson (1-3) played without several starters in a 14-7 loss to Robinson.
Carson led 7-0 at halftime.
Tristin Clawson did some hard-nosed running for the Cougars. Kam Alexander scored the touchdown.
•••
West Rowan (1-3) got its first jayvee win by pounding North Rowan 51-6.
Brant Graham threw two TD passes and ran for one.
Jaylen Neely had three rushing TDs.
The Cavaliers are 1-2.