Area Sports Briefs: South wins in volleyball, soccer, tennis

From staff reports

South Rowan’s volleyball team won 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-16 onn Thursday against Central Davidson. Leah Rymer had 13 kills, 10 digs and 24 assists for the Raiders (9-1). Laney Beaver had 25 assists. Campbell Withers had 25 digs;. Meredith Faw had 22 digs and 12 kills. Ava Huffman had eight kills. Avery Welch had 18 kills. Laurel Everett had seven kills. • South’s undefeated jayvees won 25-23 and 25-8. Raegan Shell had 11 assists and 13 digs for South (10-0.) Meghan Eagle had six assists, six digs and four kills. Cailynn Withers had 19 digs. Avery Fisher had five digs and four kills. Clancy Street had five kills. Kynnedi Heller had four kills. Margo Maples had six digs.

South Rowan won 7-2 against East Rowan on Thursday.

Audrey Ward won at No. 1 singles East and teamed with Jaylen Jones to win at No. 1 doubles.

South (4-3, 4-2) got singles wins from Grace Meckley, Thyhlia Burris, Sophie Steedley, Olivia Maynor and Aubri Austin.

Steedley/Burris won the No. 2 doubles match for the Raiders.

HS boys soccer

West Rowan lost to Bandys 3-0 on Thursday in varsity action.

Jose Hernandez made nine saves for the Falcons (3-5), who couldn’t generate much offense this week.

• West won 5-1 in Thursday’s jayvee match.

Jonny Camacho scored three goals for West. Gabriel Tavira and Renee Roque scored one each.

Fabian Morales had three assists. Daniel Hernandez had one helper.

Sam Faulkner and Darrell Ratliff combined for the win in goal.

•••

South Rowan romped 10-1 against North Hills on Thursday.

Brian Robles, Michael Coles and Sebastian Conejo scored two goals each. Ozzy Pulido, Grayson Steedley, Juan Benitez-Martinez, and Andrew Hewell added a goal each.

Martin Ramirez and Pulido had two assists, while Coles and Alejandro Lopez had one.

•••

Carson lost 4-3 to North Iredell on Wednesday.

Davin Garcia, Isaias Elizalde and Gabriel Gomez scored for the Cougars.

Elizalde had two assists. Gabe Honeycutt had one.