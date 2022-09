Shive Elementary Good Citizens

Shive Elementary has recognized the following students for being a “September Core Value Good Citizen” for the character trait of being a “Good Listener.”

Kindergarten: Logan Lyons, Jackson Ferre, Caison Reavis, Lexie Smith, Connor Yow, Keagen Soto, Paisley Stirewalt and Danielle Haltom.

First Grade: Ryleigh Knudsen, Gabriella Swink, Gracyn Hall, Lillianne Hughes, Beckett Basinger, Stella Hunter, Addie Ledbetter, Sonya Cruz, Sawyer Hammill, Ryker Stuart, Olivia Boger and Presleigh Holderfield.

Second Grade: Jacory Borja, Lucian Barksdale, Jennifer Huerta Angulo, Danny Gonzalez Cisnero, Kairi Tran, Raiden Yates, Kyleigh Mullis, Nova Beaver and Tripp Smith.

Third Grade: Caroline Fout, Niylah McNeely, Hayden Boyd, Alexandra Garcia, Alan Sanchez-Redonda, Bryan Villanueva-Rodriguez, Oscar Sotelo, Harper Edgell, Swayze Mundy and Joyce Wembolua.

Fourth Grade: Jazmin Montes, Lily Wilhite, Karsynn Karriker, Maddie Lowe, James LaMarre, Brodie Stahr, Harper Aldridge and Maddox Johnson.

Fifth Grade: Tyson Smith, Jeremiah Haaland, Pavan Yates, Angel Suastegui, Lukas Vanhoy, Logan Rabon, Randell Walters and Taleigha McNeely.