Price of Freedom Museum hosts 9/11 Remembrance on Saturday

CHINA GROVE — Fire, rescue and police vehicles and personnel are expected to be part of the Price of Freedom 9/11 Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 10. Current and retired personnel will be honored during a tribute to first responders.

Bill Hamrick and Allen Cress will be keynote speakers. Various prayers, the national anthem and a moment of silence will also honor those who served on 9/11 and those who continue to serve.

All buildings will be open, including the new facility that houses Tom Smith’s collection of military vehicles. The Furr family will provide music and food will be available during the day. The Landis Fire Department smoke house will be operating while a collection of antique tractors will be on display.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum located at 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove. For more information, call 704-202-3301 or 704-857-7474.