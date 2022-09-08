Mayfield ready to make Panthers debut

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — The NFL’s fieriest quarterback playing against the team that unceremoniously discarded him after four seasons.

Better get your popcorn ready, folks — this could get entertaining.

The “Baker Bowl” is one of the standout games on the Week 1 calendar as Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, and the Carolina Panthers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Mayfield said the Browns’ decision to replace him with Deshaun Watson came “abruptly and unexpectedly,” but added he’s happy in Carolina where he hopes to re-establish himself as a franchise QB.

“We’re here now,” Mayfield said. “Everything happens for a reason and I’m rolling with the punches.”

Mayfield, who has a reputation for playing with a chip on his shoulder in revenge games, is unlikely to have forgotten — or forgiven — the Browns for how they treated him.

Two weeks ago, a sideline reporter revealed that Mayfield said he was “going to (expletive) them up” when referring to the Browns. Mayfield has denied uttering those words, but the exchange added hype to what’s expected to be an emotionally charged atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said the fifth-year QB has been all business this week, calling Mayfield a “pro.”

“Just in conversations with Baker it has been, ‘Let’s just focus on the particulars of preparing to play a game,’ ” McAdoo said. “We all understand this is a professional environment, not a personal environment.”

The Browns anticipate they’ll see Mayfield’s fire at some point.

“He always has that underdog attitude so I’m sure he’ll be ready,” Browns running back Nick Chubb said. “I’m sure he’ll be hyped up.”

The Panthers went 5-12 last season and finished with the second-most turnovers in the league. Their hope is Mayfield can limit mistakes.

“We can’t be chasing perfect plays,” McAdoo said. “We have to keep ourselves out of the bad ones.”

McAdoo said Mayfield will have plenty of opportunities to call audibles at the line of scrimmage, adding that “if I don’t trust the quarterback in this offense, then I don’t trust myself.”

Said Mayfield: “This system is going to fit me well.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed the significance of facing Mayfield, calling it a team game.

“It’s Browns versus Panthers,” Stefanski said. “It’s pretty simple. We have to prepare for their offense, their defense, their special teams, so that’s where our focus is.”

The Panthers are hoping Christian McCaffrey can bounce back from two injury-plagued seasons and return to his 2019 form when he became only the third player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

Rhule said McCaffrey is “in the best shape of his life” and has no plans to limit the running back’s touches for fear of injury.

The Browns will have to wait to see their new franchise QB. Journeyman Jacoby Brissett gets the start with Watson — who signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract — serving an 11-game suspension. He agreed to the suspension after two dozen women accused him of sexual assault or harassment.

INTO THE FIRE

Panthers rookie left tackle Ickey Ekwonu will get his first start.

The No. 6 overall pick in April’s draft expects to be lined up across from All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett on some plays. Garrett has 581/2 sacks in five seasons with the Browns. Ekwonu struggled with pass protection during training camp. When asked if he’d prefer to get his feet wet against a less talented player, Ekwonu laughed and said, “I can’t really chose my battles. … Whoever is front me, I have a job to do and they have a job to do — and may the best man win.”

CLEVELAND (8-9) at CAROLINA (5-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE: Panthers by 21/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.