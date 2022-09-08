Fugitive arrest follows Wednesday crash by park

SALISBURY – A police chase that ended in a crash by the Bell Tower Green park Wednesday resulted in the arrest of fugitive Jefaris Mikel Bennett, 28, of Salisbury.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett was wanted for probation violations, felony failure to appear and failure to pay child support, and has an extensive criminal conviction history spanning several years and dating back to 2013, including assault by pointing a handgun, violation of a protective order, felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, possession of schedule 6 controlled substance, and multiple counts of both resisting arrest and assault on a female.

During an investigation attempting to locate Bennett, images of him on social media in possession of a firearm were documented; as a convicted felon, Bennett is prohibited from possessing a gun.

Investigators from RCSO Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) and Special Investigations Unit (SIU) located a vehicle known to be driven by Bennett, a brown Cadillac with large chrome rims. The vehicle was spotted in the area of the Grant Street Apartments, and then Bennett was seen driving the car out of the parking lot.

CRU tried to stop Bennett at the intersection of Correll and Long Streets but, according to a press release describing the incident, Bennett took off. A traffic chase ensued beginning in East Spencer and continuing throughout Salisbury.

During the chase, Salisbury police deployed stop sticks successfully, which damaged both passenger side tires of Bennett’s car. After the stop sticks were deployed, Bennett, driving on two tires and two rims, drove into oncoming traffic numerous times, through a resident’s front yard, and eventually onto the sidewalk in front of the Bell Tower Green Park on Innes Street, just missing a family walking on the sidewalk.

He then crashed the vehicle into a fire hydrant and street sign. Bennett did get out of the car and run, but officers were able to capture him after the briefest of foot chases.

Bennett was immediately charged with all outstanding warrants. He initially complained of injuries from the car accident and the arrest and was taken to Rowan Novant Health for examination by medical staff before being taken before the Rowan County Magistrate.

He was charged additionally with felony fleeing to elude and resisting arrest, felony failure to appear, and non-payment of child support, and held on a $30,750 bond.