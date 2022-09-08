Dunbar High School Alumni Mass Reunion this weekend

EAST SPENCER — From Friday-Sunday, the Dunbar High School Alumni Mass Reunion will include a greet and meet event, parade and cookout. The Livingstone Hospitality Center will host a gala.

The greet and meet event is Friday in Granite Quarry at the Geneva B. Oglesby Community Center from 6-10 p.m. The cookout is at noon on Saturday at Royal Giants Park and the gala at Livingstone Hospitality Center is at 7 p.m..

For the first time, some members of Dunbar and Price School alumni will participate together in the parade to promote “Unity N Community.” The parade is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and starts at the East Spencer Municipal Building, 110 South Long St., and ends at Kiddieland Kindergarten.

Memorial Services are on Sunday are from 2-3 p.m. at Southern City AME Zion Church.

For more information, contact Norma Henderson at njbrooks25@gmail.com