Dunbar High School Alumni Mass Reunion this weekend

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Staff Report

EAST SPENCER — From Friday-Sunday, the Dunbar High School Alumni Mass Reunion will include a greet and meet event, parade and cookout. The Livingstone Hospitality Center will host a gala.

The greet and meet event is Friday in Granite Quarry at the Geneva B. Oglesby Community Center from 6-10 p.m. The cookout is at noon on Saturday at Royal Giants Park and the gala at Livingstone Hospitality Center is at 7 p.m..

For the first time, some members of Dunbar and Price School alumni will participate together in the parade to promote “Unity N Community.” The parade is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and starts at the East Spencer Municipal Building, 110 South Long St., and ends at Kiddieland Kindergarten.

Memorial Services are on Sunday are from 2-3 p.m. at Southern City AME Zion Church.

For more information, contact Norma Henderson at njbrooks25@gmail.com

Comments

More News

China Grove extends time for zoning approval for projects to October

Man convicted on charges of sexual assaults of children

Piedmont Players prepares for Season of Firsts with new executive director

With county matching money, Spencer should have trailhead funded

Print Article