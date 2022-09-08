Blotter for Sept. 8

• Deputies investigated the reported theft of motor vehicle from Turner Drive, Kannapolis that occurred between noon Aug. 27 and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3.

• Officers investigated property damage reported on Liberty Road, Gold Hill that occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3.

• An investigation was made into a reported assault on Kendra Drive, Kannapolis that took place between 1 and 2 a.m. Sept. 4.

• A larceny was reported on Pinehaven Drive, Salisbury that occurred between noon Aug. 1 and 5:23 p.m. Sept. 4. Total estimated loss $8,000.

• Lorenzo Allatif Washington, 44, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with sale/delivery of scheduled substance.

• Christopher Mark Stewart, 42, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with sale/deliver of scheduled substance.

• Gary Robert Price, 32, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with tampering or interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

• Megan Lynn Shell, 26, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm.

• Tony Marvin Cash, 50, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joshua Zachardy Russell, 31, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.