Blotter for Sept. 8

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

• Deputies investigated the reported theft of motor vehicle from Turner Drive, Kannapolis that occurred between noon Aug. 27 and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3.

• Officers investigated property damage reported on Liberty Road, Gold Hill that occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3.

• An investigation was made into a reported assault on Kendra Drive, Kannapolis that took place between 1 and 2 a.m. Sept. 4.

• A larceny was reported on Pinehaven Drive, Salisbury that occurred between noon Aug. 1 and 5:23 p.m. Sept. 4. Total estimated loss $8,000.

• Lorenzo Allatif Washington, 44, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with sale/delivery of scheduled substance.

• Christopher Mark Stewart, 42, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with sale/deliver of scheduled substance.

• Gary Robert Price, 32, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with tampering or interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

• Megan Lynn Shell, 26, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm.

• Tony Marvin Cash, 50, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joshua Zachardy Russell, 31, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Comments

More News

China Grove extends time for zoning approval for projects to October

Man convicted on charges of sexual assaults of children

Piedmont Players prepares for Season of Firsts with new executive director

With county matching money, Spencer should have trailhead funded

Print Article