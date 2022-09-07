Two shot, another bit by dog Saturday

SALISBURY — A circular turn of events in a domestic argument just after 1 a.m Saturday ended in two people getting shot and another person getting bitten by a dog, according to police.

A man and woman went to a house in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard because, they told police, the woman wanted to get some of her belongings back that were at that address.

The man and the resident of the house apparently got into an argument, then the resident took out a gun and shot the man in the back and left arm. In response, the woman shot the resident in the arm.

The resident then released a dog, who bit the woman.

All three were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing, but police say charges are expected.