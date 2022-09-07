Rockwell brings back large dumpster for town limits residents

ROCKWELL — Twice a year, the Town of Rockwell brings a large dumpster to Klutz Street so residents can get rid of items no longer needed in their homes. This year’s fall drop-off is set for Thursday through Saturday.

Marlene Dunn, town clerk of the municipality, said the limited event is to help out those who spring clean the weekend after Easter or “fall clean” the weekend after Labor Day. Items such as old furniture, carpet and toys are accepted but old tires, oil, construction supplies and paint cans are not. If paint in a can be dried up with cat litter or newspaper, it can be dropped off.

Old appliances are to be reported to town hall where residents will be directed to a source who can take them. Additionally, The Used TV & Appliance Center, which features the new Rockwell mural, also accepts hand-me-downs to fix them or salvage them for parts.

Residents within town limits can drop off trash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the Rockwell Town Hall at 704-279-2180.