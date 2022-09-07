Man apprehended after Sheriff’s Office chase ends on West Innes Street

Published 12:42 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By Madeline Wagoner

John Carr/Salisbury Post — A suspect driver fled on foot east of West Innes Street after crashing his vehicle into a fire hydrant and one-way street sign on the corner of South Fulton and West Innes Streets. The man has been apprehended.

SALISBURY — Around noon on Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office initiated a car chase heading east on West Innes Street.

The suspect was heading into Salisbury from East Spencer on Long Street when Salisbury Police were called to deploy stop sticks for the vehicle. Heading into downtown Salisbury, the driver ran off West Innes Street to the left, hitting a fire hydrant and one-way street sign at the corner of South Church Street.

He then jumped out of the vehicle and continued to run east before police officers caught him.

Comments

More News

China Grove extends time for zoning approval for projects to October

Man convicted on charges of sexual assaults of children

Piedmont Players prepares for Season of Firsts with new executive director

With county matching money, Spencer should have trailhead funded

Print Article