Man apprehended after Sheriff’s Office chase ends on West Innes Street

SALISBURY — Around noon on Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office initiated a car chase heading east on West Innes Street.

The suspect was heading into Salisbury from East Spencer on Long Street when Salisbury Police were called to deploy stop sticks for the vehicle. Heading into downtown Salisbury, the driver ran off West Innes Street to the left, hitting a fire hydrant and one-way street sign at the corner of South Church Street.

He then jumped out of the vehicle and continued to run east before police officers caught him.