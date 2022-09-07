Area Sports Briefs: Salisbury soccer rolls in CCC opener

From staff reports

Salisbury’s boys soccer team improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the Central Carolina Conference with a 9-0 win over Thomasville on Wednesday.

Salisbury got contributions across the board, from first-timers to first goals of the season.

Steven Zepeda opened the scoring for the Hornets with his first goal of the campaign.

After freshman Abdul Eliwa scored his first of three goals on the evening, Hines Busby scored his first goal of the season off of a header/cross by Joseph Hernandez.

Sophomore David Austin found the back of the net next on an assist by Busby.

Yatti Avilez scored his first goal of the year from a ball delivered by Leonardo Fragoso.

Midfielder Carlos Henriquez scored his first goal of the year on another Busby assist.

Junior Jonathan Flores scored his first career goal on an assist from Ethan Ott to finish the scoring.

Christopher Beltran Alveno and Finn Avery combined for the shutout in goal.

Up next for the Hornets is a pivotal early season CCC matchup versus West Davidson. SHS finally returns home after a two-week absence from Ludwig Stadium for that matchup on Monday night.

Game time is 6 p.m.

HS boys soccer

Grayson Steedley had a hat trick for South Rowan in a 7-3 non-conference win against Lexington.

Martin Ramirez with a brace scored twice, while Michael Coles and Brian Robles added a goal each.

Ozzy Pulido had three assists. Steedley, Ramirez, Jacill Gutierrez and Lenny Lorenzo had one each.

•••

West Rowan lost to Davie 3-0 on Tuesday.

Jose Hernandez made 10 saves for the Falcons.

HS baseball

Carson and Rowan County American Legion catcher Cameron Burleyson announced a commitment to Catawba’s baseball program.

HS girls golf

East Rowan shot 135 and won Wednesday’s South Piedmont Conference match at McCanless.

East’s Hannah Waddell and Addison Queen shot 41s to tie for medalist honors.

• South Rowan shot 143 and tied Lake Norman Charter for second.

Kas Sechler (45), Ava Hinson (48), Ava Blume (50) and Ella Carden (51) shot PRs.

HS volleyball

Salisbury won 25-14, 25-19 and 25-14 over South Davidson in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.

Ashley Yang had 26 assists. five aces and seven digs for the Hornets (7-1, 2-1).

Ava Morris had seven kills and five digs.

Brooke Cunningham had four aces and 11 kills.

Dayami Acevedo had six digs. Elinor Hinson had three kills and two blocks. Sheena Daugherty had eight digs.

HS girls tennis

Unbeaten Salisbury rolled 9-0 against Lexington in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.

Winning for the Hornets in singles were Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams.

Wymbs/Wymbs, Lawson/Barr and Kyna Zaldivar/Williams won in doubles.

• The Hornets (8-0) added a 9-0 non-conference win against East Rowan on Wednesday.

Salisbury used the same lineup, with the exception of Burton teaming with Williams at No. 3 doubles.

Millie Wymbs won 6-3, 6-1 against East’s Audrey Ward at No. 1 singles in the closest match.

•••

Carson won 7-2 in South Piedmont Conference action on Tuesday.

Allie Martin, Kayla Cook, Landyn Kesler, Brenna Smith and Maggie Cooper won in singles for the Cougars, and Carson (4-1, 4-1) also won No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

Ward won at No. 1 singles for East and teamed with Jaylen Jones to win at No. 1 doubles.

Pfeiffer athletics

Madison Lowery (South Rowan) was the USA Runner of the Week.

Lowery and Trent Rivers (South Rowan) were the top runners for Pfeiffer in the cross country program’s opening meet.

SAC athletics

Catawba’s Erick Ramirez was named runner of the week for South Atlantic Conference cross country.

Ramirez won the Fleet Feet Invitational in 25:34.5 and led Catawba to second place.

•••

Catawba goalkeeper Zak Stiffler was named defensive player of the week for South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer.

He had 11 saves in wins against Barton and Belmont Abbey.

College football

Kansas’ Zion DeBose (North Rowan) and Georgia Tech’s Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) were credited with tackles in their teams’ opening games.

College volleyball

Salem opened with a 3-1 over Johnson & Wales.

Anna Rymer (South Rowan) led the Spirits with 21 kills. She’s a transfer from Ferrum.

•••

Kelcie Love (West Rowan) had 11 kills and Kary Hales (Carson) had eight digs in Catawba’s 3-0 loss to Charleston on Wednesday.

•••

Jaden Vaughn (Carson) had three aces and Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had three blocks in Lenoir-Rhyne’s 3-2 win against North Greenville.

Local golf

The McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice on Sunday in terrific weather.

The team of Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton, Clarence Hobart and Claude Honeycutt came in first.

Tammie Drew, Camden Snow and Azalee & David Huneycutt took second place.

Pam Carver had longest putt, while Honeycutt had closest to the pin.

•••

GARS members played at Corbin Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Phil Cauble with a net of 66.61.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Dickie Peeler with a net of 57.27. Low ‘C’ Flight player was Bob Turner with a net of 62.95. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Jim Brown with a net of 62.58.

Peeler shot a 1-under 71 to take low gross, while Jim Brown won low net.

Clive Mahaffey was Super Senior with a net of 68.70.

•••

Keith Knight made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Country Club of Salisbury while competing in the Labor Day Four-Ball Tournament.

Knight made the ace with a 7-wood. He was playing with Mark Matney.