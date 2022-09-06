Sept. 2022 Veteran of the Month : Jared W. O’Guin

Jared is a Captain in the US Army National Guard of NC. He returned at the end of 2020 after serving for 14 months in Iraq and Kuwait. He service is now 9 years. His service in Iraq was in a forward base and combat zone. He graduated from South Rowan High School in 2005 and received a football scholarship to Chowan University. He later transferred to UNC-Charlotte where he graduated.

Submitted by his father.

You can submit veterans of the month at www.salisburypost.com/veterans