College football: Jeter boots 2 long ones

Staff report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mitch Jeter, a Salisbury athlete, etched his name in the South Carolina football record books on Saturday.

Jeter became the first player to kick two field goals of at least 50 yards in the same game for the Gamecocks. He helped beat Georgia State 35-14 with long-distance field goals of 53 and 51 yards.

The 53-yarder was one of the 10 longest in program history.

He also kicked off and had four touchbacks on six kickoffs.

Jeter recently turned 21 and is a junior.

He kicked in high school football for the combined Cannon School/Concord First Assembly team known as the Cabarrus Warriors. He also was an all-region soccer player.

He took over kickoff duties for South Carolina when he was a true freshman in 2020.

As a sophomore in 2021, he kicked a few extra points, but most of his action again came on the kickoff unit.

Jeter has been behind Parker White, a five-year starter and the school’s all-time leading scorer, the last two seasons as far as placekicking duties.

Jeter had a strong spring game and found out Friday that he would get a chance to add the placekicking job to his duties this season.

The rest is history.