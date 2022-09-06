Blotter for Sept. 5

• Police investigated a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Oak Breeze Drive, Mooresville, that occurred between 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and noon Aug. 28. Total estimated loss $835.

• A vehicle was reported stolen from South I-85 in China Grove between midnight Aug. 23 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 24. It was reported Aug. 31.

• Victoria Joy Wise Poe, 38, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance on penal institution premises.

• Bryan Oneal Taylor, 50, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

• James Efrid Bailey, 51, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Arthur James Jackson, 47, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second-degree burglary.

• Elijah Jarrett Kluttz, 24, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with assault with the intent to cause serious bodily injury.

• Sarah Elizabeth Christenbury, 50, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with statutory rape of a child and was held on a $25,000 bond for a next court date of Sept. 14.