Labor Day Golf: Results through Sunday p.m., Monday’s pairings and tee times

Published 3:42 am Monday, September 5, 2022

Monday’s semifinals

(5) Swaringen-Swaringen vs. (9) Brincefield-Barr, 8 a.m., No. 1

(2) Alcorn-Edwards vs. (3) Lipe-Little, 8:08 a.m., No. 1

Championship, 1 p.m.

Labor Day 4-Ball

Championship Flight

Black tees

Saturday

(1) Dorsett-Smith d. (16) Lentz-Frye 1-up

(5) Swaringen-Swaringen d. (12) McIntyre-Vinson, 1-up

(2) Alcorn-Edwards d. (15) Gill-Robinson, 1-up

(6) Szalay-Jensen d. (11) Mulkey-Mulkey, 19 holes

(3) Lipe-Little d. (14) Honeycutt-Ridenhour, 2 and 1

(10) Mitchell-Gregg d. (7) Pegram-Bowers, 1-up

(4) McCoy-McCoy d. (13) Benfield-Wright, 3 and 2

(9) Brincefield-Barr d. (8) Wright-Dorsett, 5 and 4

Sunday’s quarterfinals

(9) Brincefield-Barr d. (1) K. Dorsett-Smith, 3 and 2

(5) Swaringen-Swaringen d. (4) McCoy-McCoy, 1-up

(3) Lipe-Little d. (6) Szalay-Jensen, 21 holes

(2) Alcorn-Edwards d. (10) Mitchell-Gregg, 3 and 2

Consolation

(8) K. Wright-M. Dorsett d. (16) Lentz-Frye, 1-up

(12) McIntyre-Vinson d. (13) Benfield-J. Wright, 1-up

(11) T. Mulkey-E. Mulkey d. Honeycutt-Ridenhour, 19 holes

(15) Gill-Robinson d. (7) Pegram-Bowers, 4 and 3

Consolation semifinals

(8) K. Wright-M. Dorsett vs. (12) McInture-Vinson, 8 a.m., No. 10

(11) T. Mulkey-E. Mulkey vs. Gill-Robinson, 8:08, No. 10

Monday’s championship

TBD

Consolation final

TBD

Open First Flight

Blue tees

Saturday

(1) Taylor-Clayton d. (8) Stout-Hiatt, 4 and 2

(7) Rae-Nesbitt d. (2) Lee-Harvey, 3 and 2

(3) Allen-Paschal d. (6) Lombard-Bernhardt, 4 and 2

(5) Correll-Correll d. (4) Brown-Fesperman, 19 holes

Sunday’s semifinals

(1) Taylor-Clayton d. (5) Correll-Correll, 5 and 3

(3) Allen-Paschal d. (7) Rae-Nesbitt, 1-up

Consolation

(4) Brown-Fesperman d. (8) Stout-Hiatt, 7 and 6

(2) Lee-Harvey d. (6) Lombard-Bernhardt, 2 and 1

Monday’s championship

(1) Taylor-Clayton vs. (3) Allen-Paschal, 8:24, No. 1

Consolation

(2) Lee-Harvey vs. (4) Brown-Fesperman, 8:24, No. 10

Open Second Flight

Blue tees

Saturday

(8) Adams-Cooper d. (1) Waller-Moore, 1-up

(7) Owen-Merreld d. (2) Fesperman-Earnhardt, 5 and 4

(6) Frick-Wray d. (3) Keller-Summers, 4 and 3

(4) Dulkoski-Morgan d. (5) Myers-Weiker, 5 and 4

Sunday’s semifinals

(8) Adams-Cooper d. (4) Dulkoski-Morgan, 3 and 1

(7) Owen-Merrell d. (6) Frick-Wray, 19 holes

Consolation

(5) Myers-Weiker d. (1) Waller-Moore, 19 holes

(2) Fesperman-Earnhardt d. (3) Keller-Summers, 4 and 3

Monday’s championship

(8) Adams-Cooper vs. (7) Owen-Merrell, 8:32, No. 1

Consolation

(2) Fesperman-Earnhardt vs. (5) Myers-Weiker, 8:32. No. 10

Open Third Flight

Blue tees

Saturday

(4) Van Wagenberg-Campbell d. (5) Chapman-Little, 1-up

(3) Clarke-Owen d. (6) 66Currin-Antosek, 2 and 1

(2) Morgan-Kramer d. (7) Monteith-Newell, 3 and 1

(1) McIntyre-Jones d. (8) Honeycutt-Beard, 6 and 5

Sunday’s semifinals

(1) McIntyre-Jones d. (4) Van Wagenberg-Campbell, 3 and 1

(3) Clarke-Owen d. (2) Morgan-Kramer, 5 and 4

Consolation

(8) Honeycutt-Beard d. (5) Chapman-Little, 1-up

(6) Currin-Antosek vs. (7) Monteith-Newell, to be completed Monday a.m.

Monday’s championship

(1) McIntyre-Jones vs. (3) Clarke-Owen, 8:40, No. 1

Consolation

(8) Honeycutt-Beard vs. (6) or (7), 8:40, No. 10

Open Fourth Flight

Blue tees

Saturday

(4)Nester-Striplin d. (5) Haire-Belk, 3 and 2

(6) Burke-Swaringen d. (3) Holshouser-Holshouser, 3 and 2

(7) Coward-Jackson d. (2) Hynes-Kennedy, 19 holes

(8) Basinger-Kennerly d. (1) Swaim-West, 5 and 4

Sunday’s semifinals

(8) Basinger-Kennerly d. (4) Nester-Striplin, 5 and 4

(7) Coward-Jackson d. (6) Burke-Swaringen, 3 and 2

Consolation

(5) Haire-Belk d. (1) Swaim-West, 3 and 1

(2) Hynes-Kennedy d. (3) Holshouser-Holshouser, 3 and 2

Monday’s championship

(7) Coward-Jackson vs. (8) Basinger-Kennerly, 8:48, No. 1

Consolation

(2) Hynes-Kennedy vs. (5) Haire-Belk, 8:48, No. 10

Open Fifth Flight

Blue tees

First round

(1) Triplett-Watson d. (8) Venrick-Oden, 7 and 6

(3) Hinson-Otile d. (6) Knight-Matney, 4 and 3

(7) Shepard-Hough d. (2) Kyger-Kyger, 3 and 2

(4) Roten-Bailey d. (5) Johnson-Johnson, 8 and 7

Sunday’s semifinals

(1) Triplett-Watson d. (4) Roten-Bailey, 2-up

(3) Hinson-Otile d. (7) Shephard-Hough, 2 and 1

Consolation

(8) Venrick-Oden d. (5) Johnson-Johnson, 10 and 8

(2) Kyger-Kyger d. (6) Knight-Matney, 2-up

Monday’s championship

(1) Triplett-Watson vs. (3) Hinson-Otile, 8:56, No. 1

Consolation

(4) Roten-Bailey vs. (7) Shepard-Hough, 8:56, No. 10

Open Sixth Flight

Blue tees

Saturday

(5) Casmus-Comadoll d. (4) Marlowe-Higgins, 24 holes

(3) Lowman-Lowman d. Slagle-Cole, 5 and 4

(2) McDonald-Sutton d. (7) Goodman-Jimenez 19 holes

(1) Little-Little d. (8) Wallace-Williams, 20 holes

Sunday’s semifinals

(5) Casmus-Comadoll d. (1) Little-Little, 2 and 1

(3) Lowman-Lowman d. (2) McDonald-Sutton, 19 holes

Consolation

(8) Wallace-Williams d. (4) Marlowe-Higgins, 4 and 3

(7) Goodman-Jimenez d. (6) Slagle-Cole, 6 and 4

Monday’s championship

(3) Lowman-Lowman vs. (5) Casmus-Comadoll, 9:04, No. 1

Consolation

(8) Wallace-Williams vs. (7) Goodman-Jimenez, 9:04, No. 10

Open Seventh Flight

Blue tees

Saturday

(5) Safrit-Helms d. (4) Storey-Lee, 6 and 4

(3) Kyles-Edwards d. (6) Hughes-Petersen

(2) Corpening-Fincher d. (7) Sparger-Sparger, 5 and 4

(8) Wheet-Queen d. (1) Caputo-Fisher, 19 holes

Sunday’s semifinals

(5) Safrit-Helms d. (8) Wheet-Queen, 6 and 5

(2) Corpening-Fincher d. (3) Kyles-Edwards , 1-up

Consolation

(4) Storey-Lee d. (1) Caputo-Fisher, 1-up

(6) Hughes-Petersen d. (7) Sparger-Sparger 4 and 3

Monday’s championship

(5) Safrit-Helms vs. (2) Corpening-Fincher, 9:12, No. 1

Consolation

(4) Storey-Lee vs. (6) Hughes-Petersen, 9:12, No. 10

Open Eighth Flight

Blue tees

Saturday

(8) Carpenter-Burke d. (1) Troutman-Ritchie, 20 holes

(7) Bullock-Chapman d. (2) McGinnis-Weber, 1-up

(3) Goodman-Goodman d. (6) McIntyre-Boyle, 1-up

(4) Harvey-Tuttle d. (5) Stutts-Whitaker, 6 and 5

Sunday’s semifinals

(4) Harvey-Tuttle d. (8) Carpenter-Burke, 6 and 5

(7) Bullock-Chapman d. (3) Goodman-Goodman, 6 and 5

Consolation

(1) Troutman-Ritchie d. (5) Stutts-Whitaker, 19 holes

(6) McIntyre-Boyle d. (2) McGinnis-Weber, 1-up

Monday’s championship

(4) Harvey-Tuttle vs. (7) Bullock-Chapman, 9:20, No. 1

Consolation

(1) Troutman-Ritchie vs. (6) McIntyre-Boyle, 9:20, No. 10

65+ Championship Flight

Gold tees

Saturday

(4) Shockford-Stockford d. (5) Rendleman-Beard, 2 and 1

(3) Glenn-Chappell d. (6) Medinger-Priddy, 5 and 4

(7) Brunelle-Harwood d. (2) Norris-Porter, 2 and 1

(1) Henderlite-Kyger d. (8) Ridenhour-Bingham, 25 holes

Sunday’s semifinals

(1) Henderlite-Kyger d. (4) Shockford-Stockford, 19 holes

(3) Glenn-Chappell d. (7) Brunelle-Harwood, 7 and 6

Consolation

(8) Ridenhour-Bingham d. (5) Rendleman-Beard, 4 and 3

(6) Medinger-Priddy d. (2) Norris-Porter, 2 and 1

Monday’s championship

(1) Henderlite-Kyger vs. (3) Glenn-Chappell, 9:52, No. 1

Consolation

(8) Ridenhour-Bingham vs. (6) Medinger-Priddy, 9:52, No. 10

65+ Open Flight

Gold tees

Saturday

(1) Petrea-Muller d. (8) Gunter-Puckett, 1-up

(7) Lynch-Summerlin d. (2) Goodman-Andrews, 3 and 2

(3) Mangum-Shirk d. (6) Williams-Seybold, 7 and 6

(5) Pope-Weant d. (4) Beard-Troxler, 1-up

Sunday’s semifinals

(1) Petrea-Mueller vs. (5) Pope-Weant, to be completed on Monday

(3) Mangum-Shirk d. (7) Lynch-Summerlin, 2 and 1

Consolation

(4) Beard-Troxler d. (8) Gunter-Pickett, 3 and 2

(6) Williams-Seybold d. (2) Goodman-Andrews, 6 and 5

Monday’s championship

(3) Mangum-Shirk vs. (1) or (5), 10 a.m., No. 1

Consolation

(4) Beard-Troxler vs. (6) Williams-Seybold, 10 a.m., No. 10

55+ Championship Flight

White tees

First round

(1) Jernigan-Shoaf d. Boltz-Sadowski, 4 and 3

(2) Cobb-Christy d. (7) Heiser-Cheek, 6 and 5

(3) Hubbard-DeRhodes d. (6) Stolsworth-Brady, 2-up

(4) Rickett-McDaniel d. (5) Honeycutt-Gegorek, 3 and 1

Sunday’s semifinals

(4) Rickett-McDaniel d. (1) Jermigan-Shoaf, 1-up

(2) Cobb-Christy d. (3) Hubbard-DeRhodes, 2 and 1

Consolation

(5) Honeycutt-Gegorek d. (8) Boltz-Sandowski, 4 and 3

(7) Heiser-Cheek d. (6) Stolsworth-Brady, 2-up

Monday’s championship

(4) Rickett-McDaniel vs. (2) Cobb-Christy, 9:44, No.1

Consolation

(5) Honeycutt-Gegorek vs. (7) Heiser-Cheek, 9:44, No. 10

55+ Open First Flight

White tees

Saturday

(4) Thomas-Fagg d. (5) Holshouser-Sharpe, 2-up

(6) Fesperman-Eidson d. (3) Plummer-Creeger, 6 and 5

(2) Flynn-Rae d. (7) Howell-Davis, 7 and 5

(8) Carpenter-Carpenter d. (1) Casmus-Habeeb, 1-up

Sunday’s semifinals

(4) Thomas-Fagg d. (8) Carpenter-Carpenter, 4 and 3

(6) Fesperman-Eidson d. (2) Flynn-Rae, 2 and 1

Consolation

(5) Holshouser-Sharpe d. (1) Casmus-Habeeb, 2 and 1

(7) Howell-Davis d. (3) Creeger-Plummer, 2 and 1

Monday’s championship

(4) Thomas-Fagg vs. (6) Fesperman-Eidson, 9:36, No. 1

Consolation

(5) Holshouser-Sharpe vs. (7) Howell-Davis, 9:36, No. 10

55+ Open Second Flight

White tees

Saturday

(4) Burk-Beard d. (5) Frick-Denton, 3-up

(3) Jordan-Stevens d. (6) Hammond-Anderson 3 and 2

(2) Thompson-Barefoot d. (7) Cobb-Benfield, 3 and 2

(1) Smith-Post d. (8) Mullis-Torrence, 6 and 5

Sunday’s semifinals

(1) Smith-Post d. (4) Burk-Beard, 4 and 3

(2) Thompson-Barefoot d. (3) Jordan-Stevens, 2-up

Consolation

(8) Mullis-Torrence d. (5) Frick-Denton, 19 holes

(6) Hammond-Anderson d. (7) Cobb-Benfield, 19 holes

Monday’s championship

(1) Smith-Post vs. (2) Thompson-Barefoot, 9:28, No. 1

Consolation

(8) Mullis-Torrence vs. (6) Hammond-Anderson, 9:28, No. 10