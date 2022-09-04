Whitey Harwood’s From the Wood Shed: Whole lot of thinkin’ going on

The My Turn by Jane Grogan Smith-Steinberg (JGS-S) started out with, “I don’t think so” and ended up with, “Think about that.”

I didn’t understand her story. Why? Because I had not read the My Turn from Merry Overholser (M.O). So I thought I would. I’m glad I did. Now I think I understand JGS-S’s My Turn because I think she left out a comma. I didn’t find any mistakes with M.O.’s My Turn. I also didn’t understand if JGS-S was only addressing M. O. or if she wanted me to “Think about that!”

So, I do think and I thought about those flag draped coffins. When “Wild Bill” wrote about it first (Aug 11), I thought it was repulsive then and when JGS-S brought it up again on Aug. 25, I didn’t just think it was repulsive, I also thought it was redundant. And very unnecessary.

By the way I accumulated, all by myself, two years of serving my country, and I hated every minute of it. Jesus don’t like killing, no matter the reason. And I didn’t either. Run that up the flag pole.

Let’s get back to thinking. I heard a China Grove politician say one time, “What we do do is think about it.” I say “It ain’t against the law to think,” so I do think a lot about country songs. Most are about mamas, trucks, trains, cheatin’ and drinkin’ and a few about thinkin’.

See if you remember this one, “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink,” by Merle Haggard.

Did it make you think of anyone?

Let’s think about this one, “Thinkin’ Problem,” by David Ball.

Did you think about the same person or did you think there are way too many to pick from in RoCo?

Let’s think about one more, “What Was I Thinking,” by Dierks Bentley.

You think they are all singing about the same person?

Here goes one for everybody to think about, “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out of Hand,” by Waylon Jennings.

What do think about exchanging “Outlaw” for “Flag”?

I think I’ll close this part with a good gospel number from Charley Pride, “Did You Think to Pray”?

In “Lonesome Dove,” Woodrow told Gus, “If you want to think something why don’t you think that roof back up on the barn?”

I’ve often thought about all the deep thinkers in RoCo and wondered why didn’t think all that trash out of the ditches.

Thinking about deep thinkers, remember “Sling Blade?” Vaughan and Karl were breaking bread and Vaughan said to Karl, “You seem like a thinker. You seem to be always deep in thought. Tell me something, what are you thinking right now”? And Karl said, “I was thinkin’ I ought’a take some of these potaters home with me.” Vaughan — “How about before that”? Karl — “Huh, let me think . . . uh, before that I was thinking I could use me another 6 or 8 cans of that potted meat if you got any extree.”

Which made me think of this — Do you remember when Dan Quayle was Vice President? He couldn’t even spell potatoer. He left the “R” off of it.

Did you hear about the feller that thought he was a goat? So he went to the doctor about it and the doctor said, “How long you been thinking that?” The man said “Ever since I was a kid.”

I thought of one final song. It’s by David Allan Coe, “Lately I’ve Been Thinking Too Much Lately.”

I think RoCo could change it to “Lately I’ve Not Been Thinking Too Much Lately.” Then adopt it as their theme song to fit their policy Drinking and Driving and Releasing Balloons. What you think?

Keep on Smilin’.

Whitey Harwood lives in Rowan County.