Delta Xi Omega Fashionetta pageant winners announced

SALISBURY — The Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. sponsored its annual Fashionetta pageant at Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College. Six girls ages 7 to 9 participated in the Little Miss Fashionetta competition with Little Miss Kyndal Neely winning the Little Miss Fashionetta crown. The other contestants were Serenity Nunn, Nadia Banks, Nevach Ellis, Madison Kay and Kayden Miller.

Six youngsters participated in the Miss Fashionette competition with Miss Ariyana Walker being crowned Miss Fashionetta. Others in the Miss. Fashionetta pageant were Kayla Graham, Naomi Kay, Sari Lewin, Serenity Lynch and Shiloh Ricks. Escorts were Adrian McRea, Ahmaad Baldwin, Emanuel Ellis, Nicholas Ellis, Jalen Hawkins, Maurice Kay, Jer’merko Keshad, Lincoln Lassiter, Dayvien Lindsey, Devontea McCain, Jeydan McRea, Jasper Neely, J’sahn Price and Jer’Meko Feamster.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was founded at Howard University in 1908 by African-American women. The Delta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. offers programs and scholarship donations to high school students. Amelia Hasty-Rhodes is president of the Delta Xi Omega chapter. Shelia Brown-Miller served as the Fashionetta chairman and Krystal Stukes served as the Fashionetta co-chairman.