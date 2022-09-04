Carolina Caring’s virtual book club starts Oct. 4

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 4, 2022

Carolina Caring will offer a virtual book club featuring “It’s OK That You’re Not OK: Meeting Grief and Loss in a Culture That Doesn’t Understand,” by Megan Devine beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 7 p.m.

“Many people find reading books helpful for understanding and living with loss,” says Kelly Tate, vice president of community relations. “This book offers a profound approach to both the experience of grief and the way we try to help others who are on their grief journey. The book provides a permission slip to feel what you feel when life finds you in a place of great loss.”

This support group will be held virtually on Zoom and will meet the first and third Tuesday of October and November. Registration is required. A limited number of books will be available at no charge and will be mailed to those who register early. Registration is required no later than Friday, Sept. 16,  at CarolinaCaring.org/support, or by contacting  wspurling@carolinacaring.org or calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

