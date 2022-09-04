Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber selects 30th Leadership Rowan class

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has selected the 30th class of Leadership Rowan.

The 2022-2023 class will be celebrating 30 years of the Chamber’s signature program for established community leaders. Since 1992, Leadership Rowan has ensured that the community’s most influential and esteemed leaders are knowledgeable about issues, well-networked and passionate about the success of the community. These leaders will spend 10 months going on exclusive tours and having hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on the community’s biggest challenges every day.

Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspectives, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.

“We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 750 graduates of the program,” said Nick Means of F&M Bank, Steering Committee chairman, in a news release.

The Leadership Rowan program began in August and will run through May 2023.

The 29 members of the 2022-23 class are:

• Tracy Alewine (Walser Technology Group, Inc.)

• Angela Alford (Rowan-Salisbury School System)

• Pierce Allman (Alan F. Burke, CPA, PA)

• Jodi Bailey (Catawba College)

• Chris Barringer (Atrium Health)

• Cody Craddock (Rowan County Government)

• Andrea Davis (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center)

• Shelby Davis (Global Contact Services)

• Amy Estridge (Lutheran Services Carolinas)

• April Everett (Rowan County Government)

• Alexandra Fisher (Meals on Wheels Rowan)

• Peter Franzese (Town of Spencer)

• Jay Garneau (Rowan EDC)

• Brad Gorman (City of Salisbury)

• Therese Henderson (Courtyard by Marriott Salisbury)

• Gregory Hill (Livingstone College)

• Rachel Jordan (Novant Health Foundation)

• Souwan Kiengkham (City of Salisbury)

• Christine Lynn (Catawba College)

• Amanda May (Smart Start Rowan)

• Joanie Michael (Rowan EDC)

• Amber Morgan (Moose Pharmacy)

• Chris Nesbitt (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)

• Hope Oliphant (Main Street Marketplace)

• Raeshawn Palmer (Rowan Helping Ministries)

• Jordi Roman (Rowan-Salisbury School System)

• Kimberly Stieg (Historic Salisbury Foundation, Inc.)

• Charles Whaley III (Healthcare Management Consultants)

• Ralph Young (Unlock Me Bail Bonds)

Class members participated in a two-day retreat Aug. 25 and 26 where they participated in a simulated society exercise and got acquainted with other class members. Participants will attend a full-day session each month through May to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge of Rowan County.

For more information, contact Erica Church at the Chamber at 704-633-4221 or echurch@rowanchamber.com.

State adds 30,000 more jobs as recovery from COVID continues

July labor market figures show more N.C. communities recovering the jobs lost to COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Budget & Tax Center.

After adding more than 30,000 jobs in July, there are almost 170,000 more positions statewide than before COVID-19. Since February 2020, there has been an increase of 4.5% Rowan County residents working as of Aug. 30.

NC Economic Investment Committee meeting Wednesday

RALEIGH — The state Economic Investment Committee will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. to consider one or more economic development proposals.

The EIC is also providing a public teleconference to join this meeting at 1-415-655-0003 (toll charges may apply).

The teleconference access code is 2425 532 6653.

The meeting will convene in the Commerce Executive Board Room, located on the fourth floor of the New Education Building, 301 North Wilmington Street, in Raleigh.

The public teleconference line will open starting at 10:50 a.m.

Disney Institute registration deadline Sept. 15

KANNAPOLIS — The Rowan Chamber has invited business-oriented individuals to a community learning event featuring Disney Institute.

The event will take place on Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis.

Registration deadline is Sept. 15 at noon and seating is limited. Tickets cost $349 for Chamber members and $449 for non-members. To register, visit business.rowanchamber.com and go to the events tab.