Arbor United Methodist Church homecoming on Sept. 11

WOODLEAF — The Arbor United Methodist Church will observe its homecoming on Sept. 11. Bethel Colony staff and clients will be featured guests and speakers. The church has supported the work of Bethel in treating addictions of both men and women. A covered dish lunch will follow the 10 a.m. morning worship in the outdoor shelter behind the church. The church is located at 5545 Woodleaf Road. The Rev. Jacqueline Tookey is the pastor.