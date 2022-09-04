Arbor United Methodist Church homecoming on Sept. 11

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 4, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

WOODLEAF — The Arbor United Methodist Church will observe its homecoming on Sept. 11. Bethel Colony staff and clients will be featured guests and speakers. The church has supported the work of Bethel in treating addictions of both men and women. A covered dish lunch will follow the 10 a.m. morning worship in the outdoor shelter behind the church. The church is located at 5545 Woodleaf Road. The Rev. Jacqueline Tookey is the pastor.

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Carolina Caring’s virtual book club starts Oct. 4

Delta Xi Omega Fashionetta pageant winners announced

McCanless releases new book ‘The Mysterious Beryl’s Cove’

Waterworks’ big chili, from the beginning

Print Article